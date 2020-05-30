Vancouver police report fatal overdoses from counterfeit oxycodone

The Vancouver Police Department has recently responded to several medical calls involving drug overdoses caused by what is believed to be counterfeit oxycodone, according to a press release.
Some of the calls have resulted in the death of the person that ingested the substances, the department said.
“It is believed counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl are being sold throughout Clark County,” the department wrote. “These pills are likely being purchased illicitly and not through a pharmacy. Fentanyl is a dangerous, powerful Schedule II narcotic responsible for an epidemic of overdose deaths within the United States.”
The Vancouver Police Department is advising people to beware of taking prescription medication that is not purchased from a pharmacy or taking medication that has not been prescribed to you.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.