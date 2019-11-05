The Clark County Council is seeking applicants for a volunteer position on the Solid Waste Advisory Commission. The open position represents Clark County public interest groups. The three-year term begins immediately.
The commission advises the county council on solid waste issues, such as recycling, garbage collection, landfills, transfer stations and waste-reduction programs.
The commission meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of February, May, August and November. Meetings are at the Center for Community Health, 1601 E Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver
Other commission members represent the solid waste industry, the business community, agriculture, and city and county residents.
Applicants should send a résumé and letter of interest to Tina Redline, County Manager’s Office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver 98666-5000. Applications also can be sent by email to Tina.Redline@clark.wa.gov or fax to (360) 397-6058.
The letter of interest should include how the applicant can represent the interests of Clark County public interest groups, personal or professional experience related to solid waste and the applicant’s vision for the future of solid waste management in Clark County.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. More information is available at clark.wa.gov/public-health/solid-waste-adviso
ry-commission.
