As of Tuesday, Oct. 27, residents wishing to register to vote must do so at the Clark County Elections Office at 1408 Franklin St., Vancouver. Along with this, anyone who needs to receive a ballot of their new address must do so at the Election Office, which is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, election day, the office will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The last day Elections can mail ballots to voters is Wednesday, Oct. 28. After that, the Elections Office cannot guarantee the ballots would arrive in time for election day. Voters can contact Elections at (564) 397-2345 or elections@clark.wa.gov.
Along with regular hours, the elections office will be open on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so voters wishing to register, update or come and vote their ballot in person can do so. In-person voting means voting a mailed ballot at the Elections Office. Elections does not have electronic equipment for in-person voting. However, there are accessible voting units for voters with disabilities, so they may vote independently.
“We want to urge voters to not wait until next Monday and Tuesday to come to the Elections Office, but to come this week or this weekend,” County Auditor Greg Kimsey said in a news release. “The lines will be very long, and the wait time could be significant. We also thank Clark County voters who have already voted. This is so important, because if there are issues with their signature, there is plenty of time to resolve them no later than the day before certification day which is Monday, Nov. 23.”
