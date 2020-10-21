A 72-year-old Vancouver man is in jail after allegedly stabbing a male who apparently lived in the same residence.
At approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call of an assault with a knife between two male roommates at 7003 NE 31st Ave., Vancouver.
Upon arrival, deputies located a victim of the stabbing and provided first aid. The victim was then transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center and taken into surgery. The victim remains at the medical center.
The suspect, 72-year-old William Loy, of Vancouver, was also located at the residence and taken into custody.
He was booked in the Clark County Law Enforcement Center on charges of first-degree assault, domestic violence. The Clark County Major Crimes Unit is investigating the stabbing.
The age and identity of the victim were not provided by the sheriff’s office.
