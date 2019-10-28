Cider line
Visitors flocked to the Cedar Creek Grist Mill Saturday for its annual Apple Cider Pressing. Organizers estimated around 10,000 apples were pressed. Throughout the day, the line to get a few half gallons of fall’s sweetest elixir stretched across the adjacent covered bridge and down a trail on the opposite bank. Attendees also took home free bags of flour and cornmeal ground at the mill.

