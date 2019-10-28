Visitors flocked to the Cedar Creek Grist Mill Saturday for its annual Apple Cider Pressing. Organizers estimated around 10,000 apples were pressed. Throughout the day, the line to get a few half gallons of fall’s sweetest elixir stretched across the adjacent covered bridge and down a trail on the opposite bank. Attendees also took home free bags of flour and cornmeal ground at the mill.
Impressive crowd at Cedar Creek Grist Mill
- Photo by Jonathan Haukaas
