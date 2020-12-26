The intersection of SE Grace and NE 142nd Avenue between NE 159th Street and Eaton Boulevard will be closed to through traffic for about four weeks beginning Monday, Jan. 4.
Rotschy, Inc, a private contractor, will be installing sewer lines and manholes within the roadway and has met all city requirements for the temporary road closure and work within the public right-of-way. Construction will take place between NE 178th Street and NE Cedar Drive.
Through northbound traffic will be detoured west on NE 159th Street to northbound Caples Road and State Route 503. Through southbound traffic will be detoured west via Eaton Boulevard to southbound State Route 503 and Caples Road. Detour signage will be placed to assist travel.
