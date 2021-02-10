Earlier this month, United States Representative Jaimie Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, and 10 of her Republican colleagues urged the Biden Administration to work with lawmakers from both parties to negotiate and advance the next round of COVID-19 relief, according to a news release from Herrera Beutler's office. The call for bipartisan effort comes after the House of Representatives moved to initiate a process to pass stimulus legislation on a partisan basis on Wednesday.
"Bipartisanship is not only essential to delivering an effective response to the pandemic, but to demonstrating our shared commitment to unifying the American people and forging the pathway forward together. With this in mind, we urge your Administration to work with leaders and Members of both parties to advance a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package (comprising) consensus-driven policies," the lawmakers said in their letter to the President.
According to the news release, Congress has enacted five bipartisan COVID-19 relief packages since March.
