Local nonprofit cat shelter Furry Friends is set to host a garage sale between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 8 at the American Legion building located at 4607 NE St. James Road, Vancouver.
The sale will raise funds for the cats and kittens in the shelter’s care. Some of the items for sale include small appliances, bikes, clothing, furniture, pet supplies, electronics and more.
According to a news release from the organization, Furry Friends anticipates performing over 300 spays and neuters this year to help the cat population in the community. Funds raised will go toward the over $20,000 cost of the services.
More information can be found online at furryfriends.wa.org/garage-sale.
