On Tuesday, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler welcomed the news that more than 6,400 Clark County businesses received Paycheck Protection Program loans and an estimated 66,000 jobs were saved or retained. Herrera Beutler championed the creation of the PPP to aid small businesses and workers during the COVID pandemic, she said in a press release.
“There’s no doubt that Southwest Washington’s economies and workforce have been severely impacted by COVID-19,” Herrera Beutler said in a news release. “Fortunately, the data now proves that the Paycheck Protection Program has provided Main Street employers and workers with a critical lifeline to stay afloat during this difficult time. I’m pleased to see that thousands of small businesses have been able to successfully secure these critical, and forgivable, emergency loans. I’ve worked with many of our local employers when I advocated for this program in Congress, and I’ll keep fighting for our small businesses and their employees in Southwest Washington to get them through this crisis.”
– The Reflector
