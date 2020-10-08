Clark County and the City of Vancouver are encouraging residents to make use of the Fall Leaf Coupon Program in an effort to keep leaves out of storm drains. Keeping leaves out of the streets helps prevent clogged stormwater drains and local flooding.
The annual Fall Leaf Coupon Program allows local residents to bring leaves to designated drop-off sites for free disposal.
Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, Vancouver and Clark County residents can drop off up to 5 cubic yards of leaves at one of the designated sites at no charge. Loads of leaves must be covered and all bags of leaves must be emptied out at the disposal site. Branches and other yard debris, including loads with a mix of leaves, are not covered under the coupon and will be charged at regular price.
The coupons are required and must be filled out to be eligible for free leaf disposal. Residents are strongly encouraged to print out, clip or get coupons before driving to drop off the leaves. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, coupons are not available for pickup at public facilities this year. Here’s how to get your coupons for free leaf disposal: Print out a coupon from the City of Vancouver Solid Waste webpage cityofvancouver.us/leafcoupon; Print out a coupon from the Clark County Green Neighbors webpage: clarkgreenneighbors.org/en/green-blog/free-leaf-disposal-1.; Clip a coupon out of Waste Connections’ Recycling newsletter, which will be sent to all residences in Clark County in October. Coupons are also available on Waste Connections’ website at wcnorthwest.com/leaves; Or call Vancouver Solid Waste at 360-487-7160 or email solidwaste@cityofvancouver.us to have a coupon sent to you by mail.
There are four participating designated leaf disposal sites this year, shown below and printed on the coupon. Call ahead to confirm hours and availability. When dropping off leaves, face coverings are required and maintain physical distance and follow other posted public health guidance. Leaf drop off locations are:
- H & H Wood Recyclers, 8401 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver. Phone: (360) 892-2805. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
- McFarlane’s Bark, 8806 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver. Phone: (360) 892-6125. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in October/November; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday, closed Sunday, in December.
- Triangle Resources, 612 S.E. Union St., Camas. Phone: (360) 834-7253. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday- Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday.
— The Reflector
