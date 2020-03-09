A bill aiming to require comprehensive sexual health education in Washington State public schools has passed the Legislature, though local lawmakers and at least one local school district are pushing back on what has been seen as a lack of local control.
Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5395 received a 27-21 approval vote along party lines March 7. Local Republican Sens. Ann Rivers, of La Center, Lynda Wilson, of Vancouver, and John Braun, of Centralia, voted against the bill, which returned to the Senate for approval of amendments made in the House’s passing March 4. Local Republican Reps. Brandon Vick, Larry Hoff, Paul Harris and Vicki Kraft, all of Vancouver, and Rep. Ed Orcutt, of Kalama, voted in opposition. Chehalis Rep. Richard DeBolt was excused from the vote.
Following the vote, The Spokesman-Review in Spokane reported that the curriculum would require one course on accurate sexual health information for students between kindergarten and third grade, one course in fourth or fifth grade, two courses between sixth and eighth grade and two courses in high school. Parents would receive notification when those courses would be taught and would be allowed to view the courses and opt their children out if desired.
Local districts are anticipating what effects the legislation might have, though true impacts were unclear as of last week.
Prior to the Senate’s final approval, Battle Ground Public Schools spokeswoman Rita Sanders said it was still too early to see what specific impacts the legislation would have on the district. In October, the district’s board of directors voted to remove most required sex-ed curriculum from district policy except for HIV/AIDS prevention required through the Washington State AIDS Omnibus Act as well as a fifth-grade unit on growth and development.
Following the October policy change, the board has since voted to allow for sex-ed curriculum in elective courses, and is currently looking at adopting a curriculum for a specific “Health with Comprehensive Sexual Education” elective based on past work done in drafting curriculum prior to the policy change.
Woodland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Green said that for his district, the board of directors had taken action several weeks prior opposing the legislation. He said the opposition came from two issues focused on local control.
Green said that given the controversy surrounding the legislation, the board felt it should be a local decision with the district community engaged.
Green added that if it becomes law the legislation would be an unfunded mandate by the state, which he said would ultimately be local levy dollars to purchase the curriculum.
“That particularly is a challenge for us,” Green said.
Currently, the district is looking to have voters pass a replacement levy in the April special election, following the failure of a similar ballot measure in February. That vote failed with only about 44.8 percent approval.
The legislation still requires a signature from Gov. Jay Inslee to become law. As of press deadline there was no scheduled bill signings, according to the office of the governor’s website.
