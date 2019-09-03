Aug. 9
Daily Agricultural and Education Display Awards
Agriculture and Education Winner: 4-H Swine
Educational Display Winner: 4-H Robotics
Agricultural - Special Award Winner: 4-H Pigeons
4-H Horse — Jr. Performance
Novice Fitting and Showing
Champion: Addison Miller, Battle Ground
Res. Champion: Grace Styx, Ridgefield
Novice Hunt Seat
Champion: Addison Miller, Battle Ground
Res. Champion: Evie Schubach, Vancouver
Novice Stock Seat
Champion: Addison Miller, Battle Ground
Res. Champion: Susannah Nedich, Battle Ground
Novice Trail
Champion: Grace Styx, Ridgefield
Res. Champion: Michelle Robbibaro, Vancouver
Fitting and Showing
Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver
Res. Champion: Megan Truman, Yacolt
Bareback
Champion: Megan Truman, Yacolt
Res. Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver
Hunt Seat
Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver
Res. Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver
Saddle Seat
Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver
Stock Seat
Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver
Res. Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver
Trail
Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver
Res. Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver
Hunter Hack
Champion: Mackenzie Domingos, Brush Prairie
Res. Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver
Disciplined Rail — Hunt Seat
Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver
Res. Champion: Olivia Alvord, Vancouver
Disciplined Rail — Stock Seat
Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver
Res. Champion: Taryn Egan, Vancouver
OC Photography
Division 1A — Youth Under 12
Best of Division: Cora Mont-Louis, Vancouver
Special Awards: Amelia Meye, Ridgefield
Best of Class: Amelia Bouslaugh, Portland, Oregon; Naomi Wainwright, Ridgefield; Sam Grima, Washougal; Taylor Allen, Yacolt; Katelyn West, Vancouver; Kloi Baker, Vancouver; Sophia Murray, Vancouver; Cora Mont-Louis, Vancouver; Sophia Murray, Vancouver; Skylar Rushton, Vancouver; Amelia Bouslaugh, Portland, Oregon; Elida Haun, Vancouver; Taylor Allen, Yacolt; Brody Will, Vancouver; Keegan Allen
Division 1B — Ages 13-17
Best of Division: Tatum McDowell, Vancouver
Superintendent’s Choice: Bryce Cassagneres, Vancouver
Special Award: Ben Rembisz, La Center
People’s Choice 1st Half: Angela Conrad, Vancouver
3 Best of Class: Bryce Cassagneres, Vancouver
2 Best of Class: Tatum McDowell, Vancouver
Best of Class: Riley Stricker, Vancouver; Isabela Honowetz, Vancouver; Kayla Russon, Vancouver; Anna Webberly, La Center; Tyler Bennett, Camas; Musse Barclay, Brush Prairie; Rylie Lowery, Brush Prairie; Olivisa Desrochers, Ridgefield; Emma Messer, Woodland; Nikyla Nie, Battle Ground; Kayla Will, Vancouver; Hannah Spicer, Battle Ground
Division 2 — Adult Amateur
Best of Division: Stuart Riley, Vancouver
Judges Choice: Margaret Waddell, Battle Ground; Darrell Hayes, Vancouver
Superintendent’s Award: Ivan Tshuprin, Vancouver
Special Awards: Eric Schlosser, Vancouver; Arianna Frye, Vancouver; Thomas Nolan, Vancouver
3 Best of Class: Rochelle Baker, Portland, Oregon
2 Best of Class: Jeff Haverlack, La Center; Flynn Spicer, Battle Ground; Dylan Taylor, Vancouver; Tim Pearl, Woodland; Peter Finn, La Center
Best of Class: Holly Monahan, Ridgefield; Pam Schwartz, Vancouver; Sheri Whitman, Molalla, Oregon; Joe Schwartz Jr., Vancouver; Stuart Riley, Woodland; Carol Brown, Vancouver; Kevin Frazier, Vancouver; Andrew Gerske, Vancouver; Joe Schwartz Sr., Vancouver; Rochelle Baker, Portland, Oregon
Division 3 — Professional
Sweepstakes Award: Marcus Heinrich, Vancouver
Superintendent’s Choice: Renae Smith, Brush Prairie
Judges Choice: Jimmy Fulleylove, Camas
Special Awards: Jen Wolfe, Vancouver; Marcus Heinrich, Vancouver; Joy Wagner, Ridgefield
2 Best of Class: Tim Padget, Battle Ground
Best of Class: Kevan Bowker, Vancouver; Jimmy Fulleylove, Camas; Renae Smith, Brush Prairie; Dimitriy Mazurenko, Vancouver; Jen Wolf, Vancouver; Marcus Heinrich, Carl LaCasse, Ridgefield, Katherine Fennelly, Vancouver; Joy Wagner, Ridgefield; Dave Dahlberg, Ridgefield; Kim Blautuss, Woodland; Grant Hatton, Vancouver; Ruth Brown, Ridgefield
4-H Horse Reining
Junior
Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver
Reserve Champion: Alisa Shaw
Senior
Champion: Daphne Tuttle, Vancouver
Reserve Champion: Madeleine Sheppard, Camas
Junior — Level 1
Champion: Oliva Alvord, Vancouver
Intermediate — Level 1
Champion: Tahlinna Kerr, Brush Prairie
Reserve Champion:Madelyn Molyneux, La Center
Senior — Level 1
Champion: Lydia Wainwright, Ridgefield
Junior — Level 2
Champion: Mackenzie Domingos, Brush Prairie
Reserve Champion: Ethan Wilcox, Battle Ground
Intermediate — Level 2
Champion: Hailey Saeman, Brush Prairie
Reserve Champion: Kaleigh Finklein, Brush Prairie
Senior — Level 2
Champion: Mikayla Alley, Camas
Reserve Champion: Hailey Whidden, Vancouver
4-H Livestock Judging
Junior
Champion: Sydney Boyse
Res. Champion: Jonah Cady
Third: Addyson Currier
Fourth: Sharon Clark
Fifth: Lauren Guinn
Sixth: Jack Glackler
Seventh: Aiyana Hann
Eighth: Faith Roberts
Ninth: Payton Bybee
Tenth: John Sounders
Intermediates
Champion: Meredith Meats
Res. Champion: Raegan Boyse
Third: Mason Klein
Fourth: Lane Roberts
Fifth: Logan Gwinn
Sixth: Wyatt Ballard
Seventh: Reagenne Perin
Eighth: Lanelle Clark
Ninth: Hope Roberts
Tenth: Evelyn Mitchell
1st Alternate: Emerson Forrester
2nd Alternate: Willow Babcock
3rd Alternate: Madeline Coder
4th Alternate: Trinity Caldwell
Seniors
Champion: Randi Richards
Res. Champion: Megan Klein
Third: Hunter Ball
Fourth: Nicole Hayes
Fifth: Clay Roberts
Sixth: Jared Wallingford
Seventh: Sarah Baldwin
Eighth: Hunter Babcock
Ninth: Jed Mitchell
Tenth: Elsa Helmes
1st Alternate: Riley Shirley
2nd Alternate: Sierra House
Cheesecake Contest
Youth
First: Clara Smith, Battle Ground
Second: Breslyn Royle, Ridgefield
Third: Sara Bradshaw, Ridgefield
Adult
First: Suzette Pump, Vancouver
Second: Dianna Roberts, Vancouver
Third: Jani Pernicorie, Vancouver
OC Baking
Bread: Marilyn Duensing
Quick Bread: Carolyn Hayden
Bars: Nina Rouch
Cookies: Debi O’Dell
Cakes, Pie: Esther Tully
Candy: Hannah Graham
Cupcakes: Nicole Breignzer
Yeast Bread: Colleen Horrocks
Superintendent’s Award: Cathy McGuire; Marilyn Duensing
Judges Award: Debi O’Dell; Esther Tully
Red Star Yeast Award: Hannah Tully
King Arthur Awards: Dewena Carlson; Holly Crouse; T. Anderberry; Amanda Crouse; Lucy Crouse
Cocoa Classic: Dewena Carlson; Elsie Kakka
OC Food Preservation
Superintendent’s Award: Dewena Carlson; Kieran Harwood
Best of Class - Youth: Julie Stanton; Thayne Carlson; Kieran Harwood; Liliana P.
Best of Class - Adult: Dewena Carlson; Judie Stanton, Markey Dueising
Aug. 10
Daily Agricultural and Educational Display Awards
Agriculture and Education Winner: Farm Bureau
Educational Display Winner: Bee Barn
Agricultural - Special Award: 4-H Dairy
4-H Horse
Junior Performance
Novice Fitting and Showing
Champion: Addison Miller, Battle Ground
Res. Champion: Grace Styx, Ridgefield
Novice Hunt Seat
Champion: Addison Miller, Battle Ground
Res. Champion: Evie Schubach, Vancouver
Novice Stock Seat
Champion: Addison Miller, Battle Ground
Res. Champion: Susannah Nedich, Battle Ground
Novice Trail
Champion: Grace Styx, Ridgefield
Res. Champion: Michelle Robbibaro, Vancouver
Fitting and Showing
Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver
Res. Champion: Megan Truman, Yacolt
Bareback
Champion: Megan Truman, Yacolt
Res. Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver
Hunt Seat
Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver
Res. Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver
Saddle Seat
Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver
Stock Seat
Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver
Res. Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver
Trail
Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver
Res. Champion: Olivia Alvord, Vancouver
Hunter Hack
Champion: Mackenzie Domingos, Brush Prairie
Res. Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver
Disciplined Rail — Hunt Seat
Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver
Res. Champion: Olivia Alvord, Vancouver
Disciplined Rail — Stock Seat
Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver
Res. Champion: Taryn Egan, Vancouver
4-H Kitchen
Pies: Nicole Hayes, Vancouver
Lunch on the Go
Blue: Rielei Polka, Camas
Participation: Hastin Polka, Camas
Quick to Fix
Red: Rykker Polka, Camas
Blue: Marah Klemz, Battle Ground
4-H Dogs
Senior Showmanship
Grand Champion: Megan Dollar, Vancouver
Res. Grand Champion: Taylor Rhodig, Washougal
Special: Sierra Story, Vancouver; Jordan Wilkinson, La Center; Madison Goetz, Battle Ground; McKenna Hobson, Vancouver
Blue: Taylor Carey, Battle Ground; Julia Griffin, Vancouver; Ilianna Aguirra, Vancouver; Alissa Avery, Ridgefield; Kenzie Barleen, Vancouver; Sadie Brackenn, Ridgefield; Mason Clark; Madison Davidson, Vancouver; Emily Dodge, Battle Ground; Ayden Gardener, Battle Ground; Sarah Jenson, Ridgefield; Daniella Magnusson, Vancouver; Morgan Schram, Vancouver; Gracie Shoemaker, Woodland
Intermediate Showmanship
Grand Champion: Maddison Barnhart, Camas
Res. Grand Champion: Sarah Child, La Center
Special: Ella Gardner, Woodland; Tailyr Gromelski, Vancouver; Logan Guinn, Brush Prairie; McKenzie Sieng, Vancouver
Blue: Jacinta Hendels, Vancouver; Alyse Webberley, La Center; Olivia Allison, Camas; Max Anderson, Vancouver; Brooklyn Baxter, Battle Ground; Helen Browne, Battle Ground; Breanna Bullion, La Center; Anna Denfeld, Battle Ground; Emily Denfeld, Battle Ground; Jacob Dodge, Battle Ground; Sierra Gramm, La Center; Emma Hagedorn, Amboy; Kevin Kullberg, Camas; Maddie McCarty, Battle Ground; Magdelana Morrow, Vancouver; Gavin Shoemaker, Woodland; Joshua Sieng, Vancouver; Trenton Stevens, Ridgefield; Evelyn Vossler, Brush Prairie; Lily Weatherly, Camas
Obedience
Int. Novice
Grand Champion: Tailyr Gromelski, Vancouver
Int. Pre Novice
Grand Champion: Alyse Webberley, La Center
Res. Grand Champion: Sierra Gramm, La Center
Sub Novice
Grand Champion: Evelyn Vossler, Brush Prairie
Res. Grand Champion: Magdelana Morrow, Vancouver
Int. Beginner Novice
Grand Champion: Jacinta Henkels, Vancouver
Int. Brace Showmanship
Grand Champion: Sarah Child, La Center
Res. Grand Champion: Trenton Stevens, Ridgefield
Jr. Pre-Novice
Grand Champion: CJ Lindell, Battle Ground
Jr. Sub Novice
Grand Champion: Ava Linton, Vancouver
Jr. Beginner Novice
Grand Champion: Addison Thompson, Vancouver
Senior Rally
Excellent Grand Champion: Megan Dollar, Vancouver
Advanced Grand Champion: Sierra Story, Vancouver
Intermediate Grand Champion: Gracie Shoemaker, Woodland
Novice B - Grand Champion: Julia Griffin, Vancouver
Novice B - Res. Grand Champion: Sadie Brackeen, Ridgefield
Novice B - Blue: Daniella Magnusson, Vancouver
Novice A - Grand Champion: McKenna Hobson, Vancouver
Novice A - Res. Grand Champion: Emily Dodge, Battle Ground
Novice A - Blue: Taylor Carey, Battle Ground; Madison Davidson, Vancouver; Kenzie Barleen, Vancouver
Intermediate Rally — Novice A
Grand Champion: Ella Gardner, Battle Ground
Res. Grand Champion: Anna Denfeld, Battle Ground
Blue: Sarah Child, La Center; Sierra Gramm, La Center; Alyse Webberley, La Center
4-H Table Settings
Junior
Blue: Addie Cummins, Aliza Cummins, Blakely Gardner, Jalise Chatman
Blue - Special Award: Karoline Loose
Intermediate
Blue: Janessa Chatman
Red: Payton Null
Senior
Blue, Judges Award: Jordan Mann; Makayla Loose
Primary
Primary Award: Willow Robinson; Cecilia Robinson
4-H Performing Arts
Senior
Grand Champion: Makayla Loose
Res. Champion, Blue: Bridgette McCarthy
Blue: Bethany Tuchardt
Intermediate
Champion, Res. Grand Champion: Catherine Haratrim-Lowe
Res. Champion, Blue: Gabrielle Sanseri
Red: Cora McGill; Janessa Chatman
Junior
Champion, Blue: Karoline Loose
Red: Harrison Hartrim-Lowe; Jalise Chatman; Evelyn Grabenkort
4-H Baking
Judges Award: Emily Graham, La Center; Lucy Crouse, Vancouver; Evelyn Mitchell, Brush Prairie; Aaron Pierson, Camas
Superintendent’s Award: Clara Smith, Battle Ground; Evan Fish, Camas
Special Award: Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield; Aaron Pierson, Camas; Grady Gardner, Ridgefield; Karoline Loose, Battle Ground; Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield; Janessa Chatman, Ridgefield, Rielei Polka, Camas; Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver; Hannah Graham, La Center
Blue: Kate Bias, Vancouver; Lily Chamberlain, Camas; Sara Chamberlain, Camas; Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield; janessa Chatman, Ridgefield; Lucy Crouse, Vancouver; Addie Cummins, Vancouver; Aliza Cummins, Vancouver; Evan Fish, Camas; Alyssa Franklin, Vancouver; Blakely Gardner, Ridgefield; Ellie Gardner, Ridgefield; Grady Gardner, Ridgefield; Emily Graham, La Center; Hannah Graham, La Center; Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver; Dayna Hines, La Center; Collin Horrocks, La Center; Hadley Horrocks, La Center; Karoline Loose, Battle Ground; Makayla Loose, Battle Ground; Evelyn Mitchel, Brush Prairie; Faith Peterson, Battle Ground; Aaron Pierson, Camas; Abigail Pierson, Camas; Rielei Polka, Camas; Trent Roth, Brush Prairie; Clara Smith, Battle Ground
Senior
Champion: Evan Fish, Camas
Res. Champion: Makayla Loose, Battle Ground
Intermediate
Champion: Catherine Hartrim-Lowe
Res. Champion: Collin Horrocks, La Center
Junior
Champion: Blakely Gardner, Ridgefield
Res. Champion: Karoline Loose, Battle Ground
4-H Wool
Fleece
Grand Champion: Reagenna Perin, Battle Ground
Res. Champion: Scarlett Perin, Battle Ground
Champion Showman: Clay Roberts, Amboy
Ewe Fleece
Champion: Reagenna Perin, Battle Ground
Res. Champion: Hope Roberts, Amboy
Lamb Fleece
Grand Champion: Sharon Clark, Camas
Res. Champion: Randi Richards, Ridgefield
Ram Fleece
Grand Champion: Scarlett Perin, Battle Ground
Res. Champion: Clay Roberts, Amboy
Market Fleece
Grand Champion: Scarlett Perin, Battle Ground
Res. Champion: Lane Roberts, Amboy
4-H Brown Bag
Blue: Aaron Pierson, Camas; Abigail Pierson, Camas
4-H Rabbits
Rabbit Market Show
Champion Fryer: Hannah Gillock
Reserve Fryer: Meliea Smith
Champion Meat Pan: Erin Marble
Rabbit Breed and Variety Show
Best in Show: Makenna Conner
Reserve in Show: Kate Bias
Honorable Mention: Luke Dahl; Makenna Conner
2 Best of Breed: Makenna Conner
3 Best of Breed: Kadence Wiemer
Best of Breed: Makenna Conner; Cheynne Coss; Josh Gillock; Nathan Gillock; Alessandra Aiello; Aquia Coss; Victoria Labadorf; Kate Bias; Tabitha Gillock; Luke Dahl; McKenne Kessinger; Summer Richardson
4-H Fiber Arts
Llama Fleece
Champion: Abigail Pierson, Camas
Alpaca Fleece
Champion: Olivia Labadorf, Brush Prairie
Rabbit Fiber
Champion: Victoria Labadorf, Brush Prairie
Yarn
Champion: Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver
Fiber Craft
Champion: Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver
Res. Champion: Aiyana Hann, Vancouver
Special: Madeline Coder, Battle Ground
Superintendent’s Award: Dario Pfenning, Vancouver
Prepared Fiber
Judge’s Award: Victoria Labadorf, Brush Prairie
