Holtzlander
Twenty-one-month-old Ennasa Holtzlander from Ridgefield enjoys her second time at the Clark County Fair by riding the merry-go-round Aug. 3.

 photo by Mary Broten

Aug. 9

Daily Agricultural and Education Display Awards

Agriculture and Education Winner: 4-H Swine

Educational Display Winner: 4-H Robotics

Agricultural - Special Award Winner: 4-H Pigeons

 

4-H Horse — Jr. Performance

Novice Fitting and Showing

Champion: Addison Miller, Battle Ground

Res. Champion: Grace Styx, Ridgefield

Novice Hunt Seat

Champion: Addison Miller, Battle Ground

Res. Champion: Evie Schubach, Vancouver

Novice Stock Seat

Champion: Addison Miller, Battle Ground

Res. Champion: Susannah Nedich, Battle Ground

Novice Trail

Champion: Grace Styx, Ridgefield

Res. Champion: Michelle Robbibaro, Vancouver

Fitting and Showing

Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver

Res. Champion: Megan Truman, Yacolt

Bareback

Champion: Megan Truman, Yacolt

Res. Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver

Hunt Seat

Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver

Res. Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver

Saddle Seat

Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver

Stock Seat

Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver

Res. Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver

Trail

Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver

Res. Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver

Hunter Hack

Champion: Mackenzie Domingos, Brush Prairie

Res. Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver

Disciplined Rail — Hunt Seat

Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver

Res. Champion: Olivia Alvord, Vancouver

Disciplined Rail — Stock Seat

Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver

Res. Champion: Taryn Egan, Vancouver

 

OC Photography

Division 1A — Youth Under 12

Best of Division: Cora Mont-Louis, Vancouver

Special Awards: Amelia Meye, Ridgefield

Best of Class: Amelia Bouslaugh, Portland, Oregon; Naomi Wainwright, Ridgefield; Sam Grima, Washougal; Taylor Allen, Yacolt; Katelyn West, Vancouver; Kloi Baker, Vancouver; Sophia Murray, Vancouver; Cora Mont-Louis, Vancouver; Sophia Murray, Vancouver; Skylar Rushton, Vancouver; Amelia Bouslaugh, Portland, Oregon; Elida Haun, Vancouver; Taylor Allen, Yacolt; Brody Will, Vancouver; Keegan Allen

Division 1B — Ages 13-17

Best of Division: Tatum McDowell, Vancouver

Superintendent’s Choice: Bryce Cassagneres, Vancouver

Special Award: Ben Rembisz, La Center

People’s Choice 1st Half: Angela Conrad, Vancouver

3 Best of Class: Bryce Cassagneres, Vancouver

2 Best of Class: Tatum McDowell, Vancouver

Best of Class: Riley Stricker, Vancouver; Isabela Honowetz, Vancouver; Kayla Russon, Vancouver; Anna Webberly, La Center; Tyler Bennett, Camas; Musse Barclay, Brush Prairie; Rylie Lowery, Brush Prairie; Olivisa Desrochers, Ridgefield; Emma Messer, Woodland; Nikyla Nie, Battle Ground; Kayla Will, Vancouver; Hannah Spicer, Battle Ground

Division 2 — Adult Amateur

Best of Division: Stuart Riley, Vancouver

Judges Choice: Margaret Waddell, Battle Ground; Darrell Hayes, Vancouver

Superintendent’s Award: Ivan Tshuprin, Vancouver

Special Awards: Eric Schlosser, Vancouver; Arianna Frye, Vancouver; Thomas Nolan, Vancouver

3 Best of Class: Rochelle Baker, Portland, Oregon

2 Best of Class: Jeff Haverlack, La Center; Flynn Spicer, Battle Ground; Dylan Taylor, Vancouver; Tim Pearl, Woodland; Peter Finn, La Center

Best of Class: Holly Monahan, Ridgefield; Pam Schwartz, Vancouver; Sheri Whitman, Molalla, Oregon; Joe Schwartz Jr., Vancouver; Stuart Riley, Woodland; Carol Brown, Vancouver; Kevin Frazier, Vancouver; Andrew Gerske, Vancouver; Joe Schwartz Sr., Vancouver; Rochelle Baker, Portland, Oregon 

Division 3 — Professional

Sweepstakes Award: Marcus Heinrich, Vancouver

Superintendent’s Choice: Renae Smith, Brush Prairie

Judges Choice: Jimmy Fulleylove, Camas

Special Awards: Jen Wolfe, Vancouver; Marcus Heinrich, Vancouver; Joy Wagner, Ridgefield

2 Best of Class: Tim Padget, Battle Ground

Best of Class: Kevan Bowker, Vancouver; Jimmy Fulleylove, Camas; Renae Smith, Brush Prairie; Dimitriy Mazurenko, Vancouver; Jen Wolf, Vancouver; Marcus Heinrich, Carl LaCasse, Ridgefield, Katherine Fennelly, Vancouver; Joy Wagner, Ridgefield; Dave Dahlberg, Ridgefield; Kim Blautuss, Woodland; Grant Hatton, Vancouver; Ruth Brown, Ridgefield

 

4-H Horse Reining

Junior

Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver

Reserve Champion: Alisa Shaw

Senior

Champion: Daphne Tuttle, Vancouver

Reserve Champion: Madeleine Sheppard, Camas

Junior — Level 1

Champion: Oliva Alvord, Vancouver

Intermediate — Level 1

Champion: Tahlinna Kerr, Brush Prairie

Reserve Champion:Madelyn Molyneux, La Center

Senior — Level 1

Champion: Lydia Wainwright, Ridgefield

Junior — Level 2

Champion: Mackenzie Domingos, Brush Prairie

Reserve Champion: Ethan Wilcox, Battle Ground

Intermediate — Level 2

Champion: Hailey Saeman, Brush Prairie

Reserve Champion: Kaleigh Finklein, Brush Prairie

Senior — Level 2

Champion: Mikayla Alley, Camas

Reserve Champion: Hailey Whidden, Vancouver

 

4-H Livestock Judging

Junior

Champion: Sydney Boyse

Res. Champion: Jonah Cady

Third: Addyson Currier

Fourth: Sharon Clark

Fifth: Lauren Guinn

Sixth: Jack Glackler

Seventh: Aiyana Hann

Eighth: Faith Roberts

Ninth: Payton Bybee

Tenth: John Sounders

Intermediates

Champion: Meredith Meats

Res. Champion: Raegan Boyse

Third: Mason Klein

Fourth: Lane Roberts

Fifth: Logan Gwinn

Sixth: Wyatt Ballard

Seventh: Reagenne Perin

Eighth: Lanelle Clark

Ninth: Hope Roberts

Tenth: Evelyn Mitchell

1st Alternate: Emerson Forrester

2nd Alternate: Willow Babcock

3rd Alternate: Madeline Coder

4th Alternate: Trinity Caldwell 

Seniors

Champion: Randi Richards

Res. Champion: Megan Klein

Third: Hunter Ball

Fourth: Nicole Hayes

Fifth: Clay Roberts

Sixth: Jared Wallingford

Seventh: Sarah Baldwin

Eighth: Hunter Babcock

Ninth: Jed Mitchell

Tenth: Elsa Helmes

1st Alternate: Riley Shirley

2nd Alternate: Sierra House

 

Cheesecake Contest

Youth

First: Clara Smith, Battle Ground

Second: Breslyn Royle, Ridgefield

Third: Sara Bradshaw, Ridgefield

Adult

First: Suzette Pump, Vancouver

Second: Dianna Roberts, Vancouver

Third: Jani Pernicorie, Vancouver

 

OC Baking

Bread: Marilyn Duensing

Quick Bread: Carolyn Hayden

Bars: Nina Rouch

Cookies: Debi O’Dell

Cakes, Pie: Esther Tully

Candy: Hannah Graham

Cupcakes: Nicole Breignzer

Yeast Bread: Colleen Horrocks

Superintendent’s Award: Cathy McGuire; Marilyn Duensing

Judges Award: Debi O’Dell; Esther Tully

Red Star Yeast Award: Hannah Tully

King Arthur Awards: Dewena Carlson; Holly Crouse; T. Anderberry; Amanda Crouse; Lucy Crouse

Cocoa Classic: Dewena Carlson; Elsie Kakka

 

OC Food Preservation

Superintendent’s Award: Dewena Carlson; Kieran Harwood

Best of Class - Youth: Julie Stanton; Thayne Carlson; Kieran Harwood; Liliana P.

Best of Class - Adult: Dewena Carlson; Judie Stanton, Markey Dueising

Aug. 10

Daily Agricultural and Educational Display Awards

Agriculture and Education Winner: Farm Bureau

Educational Display Winner: Bee Barn

Agricultural - Special Award: 4-H Dairy

 

4-H Horse
Junior Performance

Novice Fitting and Showing

Champion: Addison Miller, Battle Ground

Res. Champion: Grace Styx, Ridgefield

Novice Hunt Seat

Champion: Addison Miller, Battle Ground

Res. Champion: Evie Schubach, Vancouver

Novice Stock Seat

Champion: Addison Miller, Battle Ground

Res. Champion: Susannah Nedich, Battle Ground

Novice Trail

Champion: Grace Styx, Ridgefield

Res. Champion: Michelle Robbibaro, Vancouver

Fitting and Showing

Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver

Res. Champion: Megan Truman, Yacolt

Bareback

Champion: Megan Truman, Yacolt

Res. Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver

Hunt Seat

Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver

Res. Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver

Saddle Seat

Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver

Stock Seat

Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver

Res. Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver

Trail

Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver

Res. Champion: Olivia Alvord, Vancouver

Hunter Hack

Champion: Mackenzie Domingos, Brush Prairie

Res. Champion: Aubrie Wheeler, Vancouver

Disciplined Rail — Hunt Seat

Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver

Res. Champion: Olivia Alvord, Vancouver

Disciplined Rail — Stock Seat

Champion: Julianna Lynch, Vancouver

Res. Champion:  Taryn Egan, Vancouver

 

4-H Kitchen

Pies: Nicole Hayes, Vancouver

Lunch on the Go

Blue: Rielei Polka, Camas

Participation: Hastin Polka, Camas

Quick to Fix

Red: Rykker Polka, Camas

Blue: Marah Klemz, Battle Ground

 

4-H Dogs

Senior Showmanship

Grand Champion: Megan Dollar, Vancouver

Res. Grand Champion: Taylor Rhodig, Washougal

Special: Sierra Story, Vancouver; Jordan Wilkinson, La Center; Madison Goetz, Battle Ground; McKenna Hobson, Vancouver

Blue: Taylor Carey, Battle Ground; Julia Griffin, Vancouver; Ilianna Aguirra, Vancouver; Alissa Avery, Ridgefield; Kenzie Barleen, Vancouver; Sadie Brackenn, Ridgefield; Mason Clark; Madison Davidson, Vancouver; Emily Dodge, Battle Ground; Ayden Gardener, Battle Ground; Sarah Jenson, Ridgefield; Daniella Magnusson, Vancouver; Morgan Schram, Vancouver; Gracie Shoemaker, Woodland

Intermediate Showmanship

Grand Champion: Maddison Barnhart, Camas

Res. Grand Champion: Sarah Child, La Center

Special: Ella Gardner, Woodland; Tailyr Gromelski, Vancouver; Logan Guinn, Brush Prairie; McKenzie Sieng, Vancouver

Blue: Jacinta Hendels, Vancouver; Alyse Webberley, La Center; Olivia Allison, Camas; Max Anderson, Vancouver; Brooklyn Baxter, Battle Ground; Helen Browne, Battle Ground; Breanna Bullion, La Center; Anna Denfeld, Battle Ground; Emily Denfeld, Battle Ground; Jacob Dodge, Battle Ground; Sierra Gramm, La Center; Emma Hagedorn, Amboy; Kevin Kullberg, Camas; Maddie McCarty, Battle Ground; Magdelana Morrow, Vancouver; Gavin Shoemaker, Woodland; Joshua Sieng, Vancouver; Trenton Stevens, Ridgefield; Evelyn Vossler, Brush Prairie; Lily Weatherly, Camas

Obedience

Int. Novice

Grand Champion: Tailyr Gromelski, Vancouver

Int. Pre Novice

Grand Champion: Alyse Webberley, La Center

Res. Grand Champion: Sierra Gramm, La Center

Sub Novice

Grand Champion: Evelyn Vossler, Brush Prairie

Res. Grand Champion: Magdelana Morrow, Vancouver

Int. Beginner Novice

Grand Champion: Jacinta Henkels, Vancouver

Int. Brace Showmanship

Grand Champion: Sarah Child, La Center

Res. Grand Champion: Trenton Stevens, Ridgefield

Jr. Pre-Novice

Grand Champion: CJ Lindell, Battle Ground

Jr. Sub Novice

Grand Champion: Ava Linton, Vancouver

Jr. Beginner Novice

Grand Champion: Addison Thompson, Vancouver

Senior Rally

Excellent Grand Champion: Megan Dollar, Vancouver

Advanced Grand Champion: Sierra Story, Vancouver

Intermediate Grand Champion: Gracie Shoemaker, Woodland

Novice B - Grand Champion: Julia Griffin, Vancouver

Novice B - Res. Grand Champion: Sadie Brackeen, Ridgefield

Novice B - Blue: Daniella Magnusson, Vancouver

Novice A - Grand Champion: McKenna Hobson, Vancouver

Novice A - Res. Grand Champion: Emily Dodge, Battle Ground

Novice A - Blue: Taylor Carey, Battle Ground; Madison Davidson, Vancouver; Kenzie Barleen, Vancouver

Intermediate Rally — Novice A

Grand Champion: Ella Gardner, Battle Ground

Res. Grand Champion: Anna Denfeld, Battle Ground

Blue: Sarah Child, La Center; Sierra Gramm, La Center; Alyse Webberley, La Center

 

4-H Table Settings

Junior

Blue: Addie Cummins, Aliza Cummins, Blakely Gardner, Jalise Chatman

Blue - Special Award: Karoline Loose

Intermediate

Blue: Janessa Chatman

Red: Payton Null

Senior

Blue, Judges Award: Jordan Mann; Makayla Loose

Primary

Primary Award: Willow Robinson; Cecilia Robinson

 

4-H Performing Arts

Senior

Grand Champion: Makayla Loose

Res. Champion, Blue: Bridgette McCarthy

Blue: Bethany Tuchardt

Intermediate

Champion, Res. Grand Champion: Catherine Haratrim-Lowe

Res. Champion, Blue: Gabrielle Sanseri

Red: Cora McGill; Janessa Chatman

Junior

Champion, Blue: Karoline Loose

Red: Harrison Hartrim-Lowe; Jalise Chatman; Evelyn Grabenkort

 

4-H Baking

Judges Award: Emily Graham, La Center; Lucy Crouse, Vancouver; Evelyn Mitchell, Brush Prairie; Aaron Pierson, Camas

Superintendent’s Award: Clara Smith, Battle Ground; Evan Fish, Camas

Special Award: Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield; Aaron Pierson, Camas; Grady Gardner, Ridgefield; Karoline Loose, Battle Ground; Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield; Janessa Chatman, Ridgefield, Rielei Polka, Camas; Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver; Hannah Graham, La Center

Blue: Kate Bias, Vancouver; Lily Chamberlain, Camas; Sara Chamberlain, Camas; Jalise Chatman, Ridgefield; janessa Chatman, Ridgefield; Lucy Crouse, Vancouver; Addie Cummins, Vancouver; Aliza Cummins, Vancouver; Evan Fish, Camas; Alyssa Franklin, Vancouver; Blakely Gardner, Ridgefield; Ellie Gardner, Ridgefield; Grady Gardner, Ridgefield; Emily Graham, La Center; Hannah Graham, La Center; Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver; Dayna Hines, La Center; Collin Horrocks, La Center; Hadley Horrocks, La Center; Karoline Loose, Battle Ground; Makayla Loose, Battle Ground; Evelyn Mitchel, Brush Prairie; Faith Peterson, Battle Ground; Aaron Pierson, Camas; Abigail Pierson, Camas; Rielei Polka, Camas; Trent Roth, Brush Prairie; Clara Smith, Battle Ground

Senior

Champion: Evan Fish, Camas

Res. Champion: Makayla Loose, Battle Ground

Intermediate

Champion: Catherine Hartrim-Lowe

Res. Champion: Collin Horrocks, La Center

Junior

Champion: Blakely Gardner, Ridgefield

Res. Champion: Karoline Loose, Battle Ground

 

4-H Wool

Fleece

Grand Champion: Reagenna Perin, Battle Ground

Res. Champion: Scarlett Perin, Battle Ground

Champion Showman: Clay Roberts, Amboy

Ewe Fleece

Champion: Reagenna Perin, Battle Ground

Res. Champion: Hope Roberts, Amboy

Lamb Fleece

Grand Champion: Sharon Clark, Camas 

Res. Champion: Randi Richards, Ridgefield

Ram Fleece

Grand Champion: Scarlett Perin, Battle Ground 

Res. Champion: Clay Roberts, Amboy

Market Fleece

Grand Champion: Scarlett Perin, Battle Ground 

Res. Champion: Lane Roberts, Amboy

 

4-H Brown Bag

Blue: Aaron Pierson, Camas; Abigail Pierson, Camas

 

4-H Rabbits

Rabbit Market Show

Champion Fryer: Hannah Gillock

Reserve Fryer: Meliea Smith

Champion Meat Pan: Erin Marble

Rabbit Breed and Variety Show

Best in Show: Makenna Conner

Reserve in Show: Kate Bias

Honorable Mention: Luke Dahl; Makenna Conner

2 Best of Breed: Makenna Conner

3 Best of Breed: Kadence Wiemer

Best of Breed: Makenna Conner; Cheynne Coss; Josh Gillock; Nathan Gillock; Alessandra Aiello; Aquia Coss; Victoria Labadorf; Kate Bias; Tabitha Gillock; Luke Dahl; McKenne Kessinger; Summer Richardson

 

4-H Fiber Arts

Llama Fleece 

Champion: Abigail Pierson, Camas

Alpaca Fleece 

Champion: Olivia Labadorf, Brush Prairie

Rabbit Fiber 

Champion: Victoria Labadorf, Brush Prairie

Yarn 

Champion: Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver

Fiber Craft

Champion: Catherine Hartrim-Lowe, Vancouver

Res. Champion: Aiyana Hann, Vancouver

Special: Madeline Coder, Battle Ground

Superintendent’s Award: Dario Pfenning, Vancouver

Prepared Fiber

Judge’s Award: Victoria Labadorf, Brush Prairie

