Washington Representatives Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, and Denny Heck, D-Olympia, were among a bipartisan group of members of Congress to introduce a bill this week that would encourage communities to prioritize efforts to increase housing supply and affordability, according to a news release.
Under the bill, H.R. 4351, local governments applying for housing funds through the Community Development Block Grant program would have to “explain decisions not to adopt the recommended pro-affordability, anti-discriminatory housing policies. This act increases transparency in land use, zoning and housing decisions; sheds light on exclusionary policies; and ultimately encourages communities to eliminate barriers to much-needed housing,” according to the news release.
Herrera Beutler noted in a statement that Southwest Washington is struggling with an affordable housing crisis and homelessness.
“The cities and communities I represent are desperate to address homelessness and barriers to affordable housing, so I’m pleased to offer this solution that would provide more people with more affordable housing options,” she continued. “I’m particularly hopeful that our bill’s approach of making recommendations versus putting onerous federal mandates on cities will allow them to decide how to make pro-housing reforms in the way that works best for our entire community.”
The Senate companion bill, S. 1919, was introduced in June by Senators Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Todd Young (R-IN)
