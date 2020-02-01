A 17-year-old boy died just before 5 p.m. Friday when his car reportedly crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a van in the 15000 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The teen has not been identified, though authorities say he was a Vancouver resident.
Emergency responders immediately worked to extricate the teen from his Mercedes sedan, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses said the Mercedes was traveling south on Northeast 72nd Avenue and crossed the centerline, directly into the path of a northbound Ford van. The vehicles collided head-on.
The driver of the van, identified as Cody Potter, 27, of Battle Ground, suffered apparent non life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Thus far in the investigation, it is unknown as to why the Mercedes crossed the centerline,” the sheriff’s office reported Friday night.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating the cause of the collision.
The road in the area of the crash is heavily traveled and serves as a major route from Battle Ground to Vancouver. Northeast 72nd Avenue is a two-lane roadway with a 50 miles per hour posted speed limit.
