The Clark County Law Library is giving residents the opportunity to access a free self-help legal database through Sunday, Jan. 31.
The database, known as NOLO, is available through the county website and gives Clark County residents access to more than 200 self-help legal books. Topics include business, family, immigration, real estate and more. Residents can access the database on the county’s website atclark.wa.gov/law-library.
“We are pleased to be able to offer this trial self-help legal tool to the Clark County community,” Law Librarian Maria Sosnowski said in a news release.
Law Library staff will track the analytics of the web page to see if there is enough interest to possibly add this to its self-help materials.
“Maneuvering the legal system can be a daunting task, and not everyone can afford an attorney,” Sosnowski said. “Our job at the Law Library is to provide resources that help people with these legal needs.”
