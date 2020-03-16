Clark County Council is seeking applicants to fill three positions on the Clark County Board of Equalization. The three-year positions run from May 2020 to May 2023.
The Board of Equalization is a five-member, impartial citizen panel that hears and decides property owners’ appeals of assessed property valuations and exemptions. Members are paid $100 per day while attending hearings and meetings. Board hearings usually are held in alternating weeks, Monday through Friday mornings on the sixth floor of the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St.
Applicants must be Clark County residents. They cannot hold any elective office or be an employee of any elected official. Persons who have been employed by the Clark County Assessor’s Office are not eligible to be a board member for two years after leaving their employment.
Applicants also should have knowledge of Clark County real property and personal property appraisal techniques and property tax law. Knowledge of building trades and computer skills are helpful.
Applicants should submit a letter of interest and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager’s Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 or email to michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020.
More information is available at clark.wa.gov/general-services/board-of-equalization.
— Clark County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.