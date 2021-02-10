Last September, the City of Battle Ground launched a review of its Shoreline Master Program (SMP) as required by the Washington State Shoreline Management Act. Areas within the city with a shorelines designation are located in the southeast quadrant of the city and border Salmon Creek.
The purpose and focus of the SMP review is to ensure consistency with changes to state law, with the city’s comprehensive plan and overall usability of the program.
Members of the public have two opportunities to provide comments on the plan and proposed amendments. Comments for the record of a February 24 Planning Commission meeting and public hearing must be received by the city no later than 5 p.m. February 23. A joint city of Battle Ground/Washington State Department of Ecology public comment period is open from February 10 through March 12.
Comments for either option should be submitted to Battle Ground Assistant Planner James Cramer by email at james.cramer@cityofbg.org or by mail to City of Battle Ground, 109 SW 1st Street, Suite 127, Battle Ground, WA 98604. Submitted comments received by the city are also reviewed by the Department of Ecology.
The February 24 Planning Commission Meeting and Public Hearing will be held remotely via Zoom meeting. Instructions on how to join can be found at cityofbg.org/agendacenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.