Photos: Ridgefield Black Lives Matter protesters returns for a third week

Sonja Karmy and her aunt, Jill Karmy, said they came to the protest because they “want to see a change of mindset in Ridgefield.” “I think we’re starting to see (this change). It’s exciting to see a city that’s committed to erasing systemic racism. I’m shocked at how many people are supportive of this,” Jill Karmy said as passing motorists honked their horns. 

 Photo by Cameron Kast
Photos: Ridgefield Black Lives Matter protest returns for a third week

More than 40 people showed up for a Black Lives Matter protest on Pioneer Street in Ridgefield Wednesday. The group showed up for the third week in a row at the intersection. 
Photos: Ridgefield Black Lives Matter protest returns for a third week

Nadav Ame holds up a sign at a Black Lives Matter protest in Ridgefield on Wednesday, June 17.
Photos: Ridgefield Black Lives Matter protest returns for a third week

Nina Monteferrante, Tyler Hughes, Michael Valeriano and Hailey Hughes hold signs on the side of Pioneer Street for a Black Lives Matter protest in Ridgefield. The group said they came out to the protest to support the movement. “This isn’t about us, I want the message to be loud and clear for a whole group that we are out here to support them,” Tyler Hughes said. “We want to show people that we stand with them.”
Photos: Ridgefield Black Lives Matter protest returns for a third week

 Susan Yaddoff, an organizer of the event, said the group initially faced backlash and threats online for putting together the protest. However, most vehicles driving by honked their horns in support. Only a couple of people shouted “get out of Ridgefield.” Yaddoff felt the protests were supported and loved by the community. Yaddoff said this was the third week she’s organized an event at the location. “I think people need to understand that there is a lot of privilege because of the color of your skin in Ridgefield and it needs to be recognized,” Yaddoff said, mentioning how she wants to help people understand that not everyone has this privilege. Along with this, Yaddoff said she sees a lot of underlying hate in Ridgefield and is showing up to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. She and her group plan on showing up every Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. until further notice. 
Photos: Ridgefield Black Lives Matter protesters returns for a third week

Kelley Friend said she came to the protest in Ridgefield because “posting memes to like-minded people just wasn’t enough anymore.” “We need to start having uncomfortable conversations,” Friend said. 
Photos: Ridgefield Black Lives Matter protesters returns for a third week

Protesters lined both sides of Pioneer Street on Wednesday. 
200624.News.BLMRidgefield.CK.8..JPG
200624.News.BLMRidgefield.CK.9..JPG
200624.News.BLMRidgefield.CK.10..JPG

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.