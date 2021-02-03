Installation of a new mid-block crossing on East Main Street in Old Town Battle Ground is designed to create a safer environment for pedestrians in the city, according to a release from the city.
The release said two crosswalks at Clark and 4th avenues serve one of the busiest sections of main street but are separated by a length of 240 yards, which leads many pedestrians to cross the street mid-block.
To increase safety for pedestrians, the city is installing a mid-block crossing, about half-way between Clark and 4th Avenues. The crossing will include crosswalk markings on the roadway and a flashing light, referred to as a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon, activated by a pedestrian preparing to cross the street. Its bright yellow flashing lights will serve as a clear sign and warning to motorists to stop for the pedestrian.
According to the release, construction to install the crossing is set to begin this month and will be completed in March. At times, construction may require the closure of one lane of traffic; flaggers will be on hand to direct the safe flow of traffic.
According to the release, the total cost of the project is $53,566. The city obtained $50,000 in grant funding to cover the majority of the cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.