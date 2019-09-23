A two-vehicle collision east of Woodland left an Amboy woman dead earlier this month, Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The sheriff’s office reported it responded in the 2500 block of Northeast Cedar Creek Road shortly before 4 p.m. Sept. 15 for a head-on collision about five miles east of Woodland. First responders found the driver of one of the vehicles dead on arrival.
According to their investigation, deputies learned the deceased driver, Lisa Griffith, 51, was headed westbound on Cedar Creek Road in a Honda Civic. Evidence and testimony from the eastbound driver of a Ford F-350 truck, Daniel Heup, 54, of Ridgefield, showed that Griffith’s vehicle crossed over the center line and collided with Heup’s truck.
The sheriff’s office reported Heup cooperated with the investigation and was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Griffith was killed in the collision.
At the time of the sheriff’s office release, the collision was still under investigation to explain what led to Griffith veering into opposing traffic.
