The La Center City Council has selected a replacement for a vacant seat on the body, picking retired Boeing employee Dennis Hill to fill the position.
The council voted 3-2 to appoint Hill to the position during the council’s Dec. 2 meeting. According to his application for the council position, Hill had retired from Boeing in 1998 with more than 35 years of experience, working primarily in human resources.
Hill had previously served on the La Center Planning Commission, first as an alternate in 2011 then as a full appointment in 2013, as well as positions on the city's salary commission and its parks advisory board.
In his application, Hill wrote that he sought a council seat to serve the city “at a deeper level,” adding he would like to see commercial and light industrial development opportunities brought to the city.
During an interview with councilors ahead of his appointment, Hill said he would like to see more retail in the downtown area, adding he would also like to see the city work at planning strategic meetings with outside companies and organizations as potential candidates for new business. While looking at economic opportunities he said the city should make sure to keep partnerships with the remaining card rooms in the city, “since they obviously supported us for 30-plus years with revenue.”
Hill was asked how he would deal with the structural budget deficit that the city faces, saying he had experience with handling budgets during his time at Boeing. In his application he wrote that he developed and managed budgets in excess of $150 million, adding at one time he was president of the Boeing Management Association.
“When we look at a budget, I think we need to look at how we’re spending it, where it’s being spent, and what is the return that we’re getting for each of the budget items that we’re spending money on,” Hill said. He added he would want to see transparency in budget spending for La Center citizens.
Regarding the potential to bring cannabis sales to La Center, Hill said he was under the impression that most of the tax revenue would be generated at the state and county levels, not the city. He added he didn’t want to see cannabis available for youth in the city.
Hill is replacing councilor Jon Stimmel, who had left council due to moving out of the city in October, according to council documents. Hill was selected from among four candidates to fill Stimmel’s seat — Shirin Elkoshairi, a sales and systems engineer; Lew Vajtai, a Realtor; Shaun Wright, a civil engineer for the city of Kelso; and Hill.
Hill will fill the remainder of the unexpired term, which will be up for election in 2021. He was selected in a split 3-2 vote, with councilors Doug Boff and Randy Williams voting for Hill and councilors Tom Strobehn and Elizabeth Cerveny voting for Elkoshairi. Mayor Greg Thornton broke the tie for Hill.
Hill’s first meeting was on Dec. 16, and as a result of taking on the council seat has vacated his position on the city’s planning commission. A number of councilors noted they got their start in city government sitting on that body, encouraging the candidates other than Hill to consider applying for Hill’s vacancy there.
“The planning commission really does a lot of legwork for the council,” councilor Williams remarked. “Sometimes I thought I worked harder on the planning commission than the council.”
