While summer is now over, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) reminds Washingtonians that there are still plenty of reasons to go outside. The department will be stocking lakes around the state with thousands of trout of a catchable size in November.
“Fall trout fishing is a great way to get out with your family during the holiday season even as the days get shorter and temperatures drop,” Inland Fish Program Manager with WDFW Steve Caromile said in the news release.. We’re thankful to be able to offer fishing opportunities year-round through our trout stocking and hatchery programs.”
Some of the lakes planned for stocking in November include:
• Tye, Silver, and Ballinger lakes in Snohomish County
• Green and Beaver lakes in King County
• Klineline Pond in Clark County
• Kress Lake in Cowlitz County
• Roses Lake in Chelan County
• Rowland Lake in Klickitat County
• Fort Borst Park Pond and South Lewis County Park Pond in Lewis County
• Spencer Lake in Mason County
• American and Tanwax lakes in Pierce County
• Campbell Lake in Skagit County
• Black, Long, Offut, and Ward lakes in Thurston County
The list of lakes joins dozens of others around Washington State that were stocked with tens of thousands of trout in October. A couple of other lakes stocked this year also open for Winter fishing on Friday, Nov. 27, Black Friday.
In the news release, WDFW said it has encouraged anglers to hit the water and an alternative to standing in long lines on Black Friday. While some lakes have been stocked recently, many Washington lakes still have large numbers of trout to fish from stocking earlier in the year.
“The holiday season is more than just Black Friday, and all these fish won’t be caught in one day,” Caromile said. “Anglers should have a plan B if their preferred destination appears too busy, or be prepared to come back another time. We want everyone to stay safe and healthy while still getting to catch some trout.”
Those wishing for up-to-date stocking information this fall can visit wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/reports/stocking/trout-plants. To check if your preferred lake is open, visit wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations.
Everyone 15 and older must have a current Washington freshwater fishing license valid through March 31, 2021 to fish. Licences can be purchased by telephone at (866) 246-9453 or online at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov or a licence vendor across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.