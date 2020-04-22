Woodland students will have an opportunity to develop their artistic skills while enjoying being outside during the Great Woodland Chalk Out.
From now until April 24, students are encouraged to use sidewalk chalk to draw pictures and games on driveways and sidewalks around Woodland and send photos of their work for display in an online art gallery.
Nicole Caulfield, the art teacher at Woodland Middle School, organized the delivery of sidewalk chalk to correspond with the daily delivery of meals on school buses.
“While some kids have art supplies at home, I know many don’t,” she said in a news release. “I wanted to think of a project I could send all ages that everyone could use to create art.”
In order to stay connected with her students, Caulfield has been using Google Classroom, a service designed specifically for teaching and learning.
“I post art projects, activities and videos to the online classroom,” she said. “It’s a great way to interact with the students as they can chat with me and their classmates using the services comment system.”
With statewide school closures, Woodland teachers know their students may be suffering emotionally and many are bored.
“I want to reach out to our students using any way possible to engage them and let them know things will be OK,” she said.
Caulfield offers a variety of different art projects using media ranging from colored pencils and chalk to recycled materials and things found in nature.
“Coming up with activities and project students can do with very limited supplies is definitely a big challenge,” she explained.
Any Woodland student can participate in the Great Woodland Chalk Out.
Once they have created their chalk artwork, email photos of the chalk artwork (students don’t need to be in the photos but can be if they want) to Nicole Caulfield at caulfien@woodlandschools.org and visit the Great Woodland Chalk Out art gallery to see all the amazing artwork at bit.ly/TheGreatWoodlandChalkOut
— The Reflector
