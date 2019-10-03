Dutch Bros in Woodland raised a total of $2,180 for Woodland High School during its grand opening at 1215 Pacific Ave. by donating $1 for each drink sold Sunday, Sept. 22, according to a press release from the business.
“We are excited to join the Woodland community,” said Karla Luna, owner of Dutch Bros Woodland, Kelso and Longview. “We are thankful to have an opportunity to give back and show our support. We truly appreciate everyone making this donation possible.”
Dutch Bros Coffee is the country’s largest privately held drive-thru coffee company, with more than 350 locations and 12,000 employees in seven states. The company is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma.
