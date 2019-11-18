Dino ride
Three-year-old Battle Ground resident Sawyer Calthrop enjoys a ride on a dinosaur during Jurassic Quest at the Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield Nov. 17.
Into the maw
Four-year-old Joseph Semenat touches the teeth of a tyrannosaurus rex with the help of his aunt Claridel Sanz from Portland during Jurassic Quest at the Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield Nov. 17.
Frank follows
Four-year-old Evvelyn Anderson from Vancouver takes her dinosaur named “Frank” for a walk during Jurassic Quest at the Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield Nov. 17.
Excavation
Six-year-old Oregon resident Sophia Backner excavates for fossils during Jurassic Quest at the Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield Nov. 17.
Digging in
Eight-year-old Evan Murolo from Portland works to excavate a fossil during Jurassic Quest at the Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield Nov. 17.
Dino ride
Six-year-old Gresham resident Yandel Bazquez rides a triceratops dinosaur during Jurassic Quest at the Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield Nov. 17.

