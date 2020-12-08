County Board of Health approves resolution on systemic racism

Clark County has taken a “small step” to addressing systemic racism as a public health crisis, as the county board of health approved a resolution laying out efforts the county health department will take to address the issue.
The Clark County Board of Health approved the resolution 3-0. The board is represented by Clark County Council, though councilor Gary Medvigy and council chair Eileen Quiring O’Brien were not present for the virtual meeting.
The resolution makes an official declaration of systemic racism a public health crisis, while also giving a number of directives for Clark County Public Health to follow. Those directives include an internal assessment and reforms of Public Health’s policies and procedures, making recommendations to the Board of Health and Clark County Council to support that work, and forming partnerships with community organizations “(t)o raise the opportunity for every person, regardless of race, to live a healthy and thriving life in Clark County, Washington.”
The resolution stated that “communities of color in Clark County have lower life expectancies, fewer educational opportunities, and higher levels of being uninsured than their white counterparts,” adding that racial inequities would continue unless the Board of Health worked to correct them.
Councilor Temple Lentz said that other health departments are bringing forward similar resolutions regarding systemic racism, adding the board had heard multiple times of the different health outcomes for communities of color.
“The data is there,” Lentz remarked. Councilor Julie Olson agreed, saying she had spent the past few weeks looking over that data which she said supported the resolution.
The resolution comes as the county has spent time this year on addressing systemic racism. Clark County Council approved a resolution in June calling for the elimination of systemic racism, and council had taken part in a number of listening sessions with community leaders and members of the public to hear the issues faced by communities of color in the county.
“I know we’ve made progress toward racial equality, and there’s evidence to support that that’s making a difference, but we’re not there yet,” Olson said.
“I don’t think any of us are under the impression that passing this resolution magically changes anything, but what it does is it provides essentially permission to really, intentionally take on this work,” Lentz said.
Though the three councilors representing the board at the meeting agreed on the merits of the resolution, Quiring O’Brien, who was absent, had come under fire earlier this year for comments made on the issue, stating “I do not agree that we have systemic racism in our county, period,” during a work session a few weeks after council’s resolution — which Quiring signed — was approved.
The resolution received nearly two dozen letters of support from a number of healthcare providers and social service agencies, as well as Washington Education Association-Riverside, which represents local school districts’ teachers unions, and a number of Clark County mayors including Battle Ground Mayor Adrian Cortes, La Center Mayor Greg Thornton, and Ridgefield Mayor Don Stose.
Lentz noted the number of letters which came in following earlier discussions about the potential of making such a resolution in November.
“This shows that this is something that our social service, business and community leaders are also taking seriously,” Lentz said.
Councilor John Blom noted the historical perspective of racism in the country, pointing to 250 years of slavery and the Three-fifths Compromise written into the original U.S. Constitution.
“These issues and these systems are older than the country itself,” Blom remarked. Following slavery’s abolition, systems such as Jim Crow laws and redlining in real estate continued the disenfranchisement of communities of color, he noted, adding that disparities in things like home ownership and wealth could have far-reaching impacts, including on health.
“The echoes of that (historical context) don’t go away just because we say now that we have equal access to mortgages, or we have equal opportunities (for) schools,” Blom said. He said too often government focus had been on the problems created by systemic racism, not on addressing it as the root cause of those problems.
“I see this (resolution) as just one very small step at shifting that balance in trying to spend money on the front end of the problem … to not have to have these poor outcomes and end up spending more money on the back end,” Blom said.
