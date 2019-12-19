The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Portland-area regions including Southwest Washington.
The watch goes into effect at 10 p.m. Thursday and runs through 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.
Of the areas affected the NWS specifically mentioned the greater Vancouver area and the I-5 corridor in Cowlitz County.
More information on regional weather conditions can be found at weather.gov/pqr/.
