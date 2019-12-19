Road Closed
FILE PHOTO — Road barricades stand along Pacific Highway northwest of La Center Feb. 13, 2019. Flooding from rain on Feb. 11 and 12 covered roads across Clark County with the damage to Pacific Highway being particularly severe.

 photo by Mary Broten

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Portland-area regions including Southwest Washington.

The watch goes into effect at 10 p.m. Thursday and runs through 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.

Of the areas affected the NWS specifically mentioned the greater Vancouver area and the I-5 corridor in Cowlitz County.

More information on regional weather conditions can be found at weather.gov/pqr/.

