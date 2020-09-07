A 29-year-old Amboy man died in a motorcycle crash that occurred late Sunday night on State Route 503, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Antonio M. Catania was northbound on State Route 503 near mile marker 26 at around midnight when his motorcycle veered off the roadway to the right and struck a sign, ejecting him.
Catania was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is pending investigation, and it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor, according to the state patrol.
