Members of the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission and the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission are set to hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 27 to discuss resource conservation and salmon fisheries on the Columbia River.
The meeting will be held virtually from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Members of the public can view the webinar at zoom.us/j/95082566633. No public comment will be taken after the meetings.
Staff members with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) will be on hand to provide information and answer questions from commissioners.
To view an agenda and see more information about this and other Commission meetings, visit wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings.
