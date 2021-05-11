A tax on capital gains received Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature, much to the ire of Republican state lawmakers who feel the tax isn’t necessary or an effective way to fund programs that ostensibly it was put forth to support.
Senate Bill 5096 imposes a 7 percent tax on assets such as stocks, bonds, and business interests over $250,000 in a year, though assets like real estate, livestock, timber, and others, are exempt.
The revenues from the tax will fund the Working Families Tax Credit and the Fair Start for Kids Act, which is intended to benefit early childhood education and child care in the state.
During the bill’s signing in Tukwila on May 4, Inslee said the bill taxed “extraordinary profits that will impact a very small number of Washingtonians.” He said the benefits from the tax would help boost the state’s economy.
“If you want to have consumers in your society, you need somebody with two dollars in their pocket, and we’re putting money in the pockets of people who are going to be consumers, who are going to go out and buy good products made in the state of Washington,” Inslee said.
The governor said the passage of the bill fulfilled a promise to the state made when the Working Families Tax Credit passed in 2008, though it had yet to be funded. He noted a capital gains tax was first proposed in 2011 by the Washington State Budget & Policy Center and by the governor himself in 2014.
Locally, the tax has not been popular with North County lawmakers, many of whom had expressed their concerns over the course of the session.
During remarks on the House floor April 24, Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, said there were “a lot of unintended consequences” associated with the bill, mentioning that farmers could be paying the tax, and “not (all) rich people,” he remarked.
Orcutt also pointed out married couples would have the same deduction as a single person, effectively cutting in half the $250,000 deduction.
“Because it’s unfair, I believe it’s unconstitutional,” Orcutt said.
He added he felt the tax was unstable, pointing to the reliance of programs funded through the tax had revenue which could drop significantly during an economic downturn.
Orcutt added the tax was unpopular among Washington citizens.
“We know the people have voted on this more than 10 times, and opposed it every single time,” Orcutt said.
A common rebuke of the bill is it would impose an income tax on Washingtonians, not an excise tax, as Inslee called it during the bill signing.
“The truth is, this is a new tax on one type of personal income,” Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, said in a statement following the bill’s signing.
Both she and Orcutt said because of state revenues, there wasn’t a need for another tax.
Wilson referenced the bill already has legal challenges given the argument it is an income tax.
“If the governor was being forthright, he would have explained that this bill is a partisan effort to get the current state Supreme Court to reverse decades of precedent and clear the path for a full-blown income tax — a tax our state has never had, doesn’t need and doesn’t want. It’s nothing to celebrate,” Wilson said in the statement.
Wilson said the Legislature’s Democrats should have followed the example of their Republican colleagues on providing tax relief for Washington families with available revenue.
“Instead, those families will end up paying even more because the Democrats approved an energy tax and the high-cost fuel standard. There’s nothing progressive about that,” Wilson said.
“Although state government is experiencing record revenue, many people in Washington are still struggling from the governor’s restrictions,” Rep. Paul Harris, R-Vancouver, wrote in a legislative update he sent out the day prior to the signing. “This is a bad policy and our operating budget is counting on this revenue for important things like early education and child care.”
Rep. Larry Hoff, R-Vancouver, said that the tax will eliminate one of Washington’s biggest competitive advantages. In an April 23 update, the lawmaker cited Pew Research Center data showing continued revenue growth in the state that was the largest two-year gain in the nation.
“That alone should be reason enough to reject new taxes this session,” Hoff wrote.
