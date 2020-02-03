Clark County Fire & Rescue is moving out of downtown Ridgefield, though the fire district has its sights set on a future station in the rapidly-growing southern part of the city.
CCF&R’s board of commissioners unanimously approved the sale during its Jan. 28 meeting, Clark County Fire & Rescue Chief John Nohr confirmed last week. The sale of the 117 N. Third Ave. property was for $750,000. When he spoke to The Reflector, Nohr said the name of the buyer had not been released pending finalization of the deal with both parties.
The roughly 4,100-square-foot station officially closed Jan. 1 with operations moving to the district’s administrative office at 911 N 65th Ave. in Ridgefield.
Nohr said the district identified the need for replacement of the station as part of its 2017 strategic plan. The district chose to have a new station out of the downtown area, settling on a nearly 2-acre parcel previously owned by the Ridgefield School District on South Hillhurst Road, north of the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex.
The sale was finalized in the Fall of 2019, Nohr said, which allowed the district to then look at selling the old station.
“I didn’t want to put a fire station up for sale without having in our possession another site,” Nohr said.
Nohr said prior to closure, the downtown station was staffed by two firefighters per day, which he expected to be the case for any new station. With call demand increasing, he said he hopes to be able to staff it with three eventually, though current budgets wouldn’t allow for that level of staffing.
The old station was thought to be built in the 1940s, though Nohr said finding records of the exact date turned up nothing.
Regarding a new station on Hillhurst, Nohr said the district currently has Battle Ground-based Johansson Wing Architects doing the design. Though a layout isn’t finalized, he said the district requested a design feature of drive-through vehicle bays to prevent a need to back out onto Hillhurst.
There are also plans for a special area to house Ridgefield’s antique fire engine custom-built for city fire protection services in 1948, Nohr said. Currently, the engine is in storage in Woodland, only coming out for Ridgefield’s Fourth of July Parade. When complete, the new station would house it as a way to put it on display for the community.
The commissioners also approved the sale of a parcel on Northwest Hayes Road for $155,000. Nohr said that proceeds from the sale of both the station and the Hayes Road property would head to a dedicated station replacement fund, assuring funds would be used for a new building.
“It’s good to keep on going in a direction I think will enhance the public safety of the community,” Nohr said about the sale. “As the community continues to grow, we will have a facility that will allow us to meet its needs.”
