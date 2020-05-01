Clark County Public Health has closed Lacamas and Round lake in Camas after test results revealed elevated levels of cyanotoxins in the water.
Results from water samples taken from Lacamas and Round lakes last week revealed cyanotoxin levels above that recommended by the Washington Department of Health. Danger signs are being posted at public access points to the lake and Public Health is advising against all recreating in the lake including but not limited to swimming, kayaking and paddleboarding.
Blooms of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are currently present at Lacamas Lake near the Lacamas Lake Lodge and along the Heritage Trail shoreline. At Round Lake, blooms are near the dam and in the slough adjacent to the lake. Blue-green algae can pose a significant health risk if the cyanobacteria or toxins are ingested, inhaled or come into contact with skin. Inhaled bacteria or toxins can cause wheezing, coughing, chest tightness and shortness of breath. Skin contact can lead to rash, itching, blisters and eye irritation.
If water with cyanotoxins is accidentally swallowed, symptoms can include abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and numbness of the lips, tingling in fingers and toes, and dizziness. The toxins can be fatal to pets that drink the water.
Public Health has been monitoring cyanobacteria blooms at Lacamas Lake and Round Lake since April 9 and will continue to monitor the lake. As long as blooms are present, Public Health will take weekly water samples to test toxin levels. Signs will be updated as conditions change.
— The Reflector
