On Monday, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, sent a letter to Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Charles Rettig calling for action to address the backlog of mailed-in tax returns of Southwest Washington residents.
Herrera Beutler has been contacted directly by many residents throughout Southwest Washington seeking assistance because they submitted tax returns via mail as early as February, but have yet to receive their tax refunds. Herrera Beutler also emphasized that due to the current economic circumstances caused by COVID-10, many families and individuals are relying on tax returns to pay their bills and get food.
“As you know, a significant number of Americans rely on their tax refunds as essential income — money they need to pay their bills, backfill savings and make essential purchases,” Herrera Beutler wrote. “Taking into account the dire economic circumstances so many people are facing during the coronavirus pandemic, if these citizens are forced to wait more than a half-year to get their money back from the IRS, they may lose their homes, be forced to forgo food or skip prescription medications.”
– The Reflector
