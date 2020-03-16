With the threat of novel coronavirus spreading locally and worldwide, local agencies have taken measures to prevent potential infection by shuttering meeting spaces or their doors completely, including schools and libraries.
Schools, libraries close
Following Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement that schools statewide would be closed starting March 17, several local school districts announced closures starting a day earlier on Monday.
Battle Ground Public Schools sent out a press release noting the earlier closure, stating that some make-up days for the missed instruction would be used — May 1 and June 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 — and that the district will be applying for a waiver from the state to not be required to make up additional days.
Ridgefield School District Superintendent Nathan McCann also sent out a letter to the district Friday afternoon, announcing the school’s closure effective at the end of the business day March 13. The district’s makeup days are April 27 and June 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19, and they too will be applying for a waiver for the other days.
Both Woodland Public Schools and the Hockinson School District made their own, similar announcements, also stating make-up days would extend the school year until June 19 and that they would be applying for waivers.
La Center School District Superintendent Dave Holmes sent out a letter to that district’s families, announcing a closure starting Monday though it did not list make-up days, but that the district “will work to make up as many missed days at the end of the year as feasibly possible.”
Local libraries have also taken precautions to prevent coronavirus spread, as Fort Vancouver Regional Library district closed all of its libraries at the end of business on Saturday.
An update from the library Friday afternoon announced the closure, which ran through March 29. Earlier in the week, the district, which includes community libraries in Battle Ground, Ridgefield, La Center and Woodland, announced would take the closed days to thoroughly clean its facilities.
To alleviate some of the inconvenience of closed libraries, the district release stated it would extend loan periods and hold procedures, as well as offer more digital resources in that time.
Clark County Fire and Rescue announces precautionary measures in light of COVID-19
Clark County Fire and Rescue announced Thursday, March 12, it will be taking a number of precautionary steps to help combat the spread of COVID-19
“Due to the growing number of potential and confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Washington state and the region, Clark County Fire & Rescue will be taking proactive steps to reduce any unnecessary exposure to our community and our personnel,” the agency wrote in an announcement. “The precautionary measures ... will help reduce the risk of exposure and the community spread of COVID-19.”
Effective at 7 a.m. Friday morning, Clark County Fire and Rescue has taken the following actions:
• New requests for the use of district meeting rooms by outside organizations or members of the public will not be accepted. Meetings currently scheduled will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. After any public use of meeting rooms, CCF&R personnel will clean tables and areas used by the public.
• All fire station and apparatus tours are suspended.
• All non-emergency appearances by first responders at community meetings and public events are suspended.
• Ride-alongs and job shadows (including cadet ride-alongs) are suspended.
“We will continue to evaluate these precautions weekly,” the agency wrote. “The health and safety of our community and first responders are our top priority as we continue to learn more and address the specific needs of the COVID-19 outbreak. We fully recognize that this is an inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”
WDFW switches to online format for public meetings due to COVID-19 recommendations
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced Thursday, March 12, that it will shift public meetings to online or phone-based formats, beginning March 16 and lasting through the first week of April, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19/coronavirus.
“We are dedicated to providing an opportunity for the public to share their feedback on our work — that hasn’t changed,” said Kelly Susewind, WDFW director. “We encourage people to use the alternate methods we’re providing so they can still ensure that their voices are heard. We commit to giving these comments all the weight that our constituents convey when they participate in person. We’re taking the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state seriously and are thinking of the well-being of all Washingtonians as we make these difficult decisions.”
Public meetings held as part of an annual process to set salmon seasons — commonly referred to as North of Falcon — will continue virtually.
More information about tuning in to the North of Falcon season-setting meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 16, and future North of Falcon meetings, will be available and regularly updated at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/management/north-falcon.
Updated information on WDFW commission meetings, advisory group meetings, and other public meetings is available at wdfw.wa.gov/get-involved/calen
dar. Here you can find updates, including a possible extension of how long these restrictions may last.
People looking for the latest information and updates on coronavirus in Washington should visit the Washington State Department of Health’s website at doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.
