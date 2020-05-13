The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington opened registration for the region’s largest online donation event, Give More 24!, on May 12. The online giving event is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24. To help ease burdens caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Community Foundation has waived all participation fees for the 2020 event. Nonprofits serving Southwest Washington communities can register to participate for the event online at GiveMore24.org. Area nonprofits have until June 30 to register for the event.
For the past six years, Give More 24! has helped local nonprofits raise more than $6 million from generous donors to help Southwest Washington. The online giving day was created in an effort to build awareness and raise funds for nonprofits that serve Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties. The 24-hour giving celebration runs from midnight to midnight and encourages local residents to support their favorite causes by donating to any of the participating nonprofits. Last year, 169 organizations participated and raised more than $1.6 million from nearly 4,400 donors.
“After many conversations with local nonprofits, we understand the need is great. As nonprofits experience rising demand due to increased need, they’ve also had to cancel events to slow the spread of COVID-19. Raising necessary funds to help with programming and day-to-day operations has never been more important for our local nonprofit sector,” President of the Community Foundation Jinnifer Rhoads said in a news release.
Once registered, nonprofits can invite their supporters to make donations via the website’s secure donation form during the 24-hour period on Sept. 24. Nonprofits participating in the event will have access to a library of different tools and resources they can use to support their campaigns, including peer-to-peer fundraising and social media guides. GiveMore24.org will tally donations in real-time so everyone can watch the dollars add up and cheer on their favorite.
Give More 24! was created by the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington as a way for the community to band together for their favorite causes and has since become the region’s largest online giving event. With increased donor and nonprofit participation each year, the day highlights charitable needs within the region and the organizations addressing them. In that spirit, every gift given during this event stays local because each of the participating nonprofits serve Clark, Cowlitz or Skamania counties.
“We’ve always been passionate about leaving SW Washington better than we found it, which is why we’re thrilled to be the Presenting Sponsor of Give More 24 again this year,” Marketing & Community Relations Coordinator Emily Roesch said. “We’re encouraging nonprofits to register so they can experience the joy and comradery of this meaningful day. When thousands of community members give together, it amplifies the generosity of our region and makes an incredible difference.”
