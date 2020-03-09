A planned gas station and convenience store at the south end of Battle Ground on State Route 503 has raised concerns over impacts on a nearby neighborhood, with potential traffic impacts leading the city to require additional research before the applicant can break ground.
The city has received a preliminary land use application document for a developer to build a gas station including a roughly 3,200-square-foot convenience store and 10 pumps at the corner of SR 503 and Southwest 40th Street. The station would be branded as Space Age Fuel, a gas station company based out of Portland.
In a conversation with The Reflector, Battle Ground Community Development Director Sam Crummett said the development is currently in the first of a three-step process for development in the city, though recently the project’s progress has been slowed as the city has requested more information from the applicant’s traffic engineer with regard to impacts the facility would have.
Traffic was one of the chief concerns from residents of the nearby Camellia Estates neighborhood. The city requested additional study on the impacts of the opening of the new Clark County Saddle Club to the south of the development as residents had expressed concern that when the club’s facility was complete its additional traffic would put a greater burden on the existing roads — Northeast 120th Avenue and Southwest 40th Street in particular.
Prior to consideration of those impacts, application documents stated the gas station would add 1,684 average daily trips to the area, with 95 additional trips in the peak morning hour and 124 more in the peak p.m. hour.
Emily Lutz, planning supervisor for the city, said the additional study can take about a month, though as of March 5 the city had not received the information. Public comment for the development closed in early February.
A fuel station is a permitted use in commercial zoning per city code. City officials said the land it would be located on had been zoned for more than a decade. A 2013 report at the time of the construction of the nearby Fresenius Dialysis Clinic stated the overall Camellia development, which includes the gas station, was annexed into the city in 2006.
Apart from traffic, environmental impacts such as a fuel spill also drew concern from residents. Crummett said that if built the gas station would be constructed based on all applicable state and local codes, such as permitting by the state department of ecology to install a fuel tank of a certain size. Though that permitting is at the state level he added the city takes those necessary steps into account through its own processes.
Lutz said the applicant, JLP Development, had told the city it would provide them with prevention plans on fuel leaks.
The gas station is planned to have access from 40th Street, with a paved lead-in already present at the edge of the site. The land use application stated that as part of the project a sidewalk on the north side of the street would be extended out to the SR 503 intersection — currently the sidewalk dead-ends several feet from the street corner.
Should the applicant not be required to provide any additional review after the city had a chance to look over the new study, Crummett said the earliest any visible development the site would have would be in the Summer.
Out of most development projects in the city, Crummett said there had been more neighborhood concerns than other typical projects.
“Gas stations are a pretty common, typical use for commercial (zoning),” Crummett said, adding that its location near a residential area had likely led to the attention given to the development.
“It’s a proximity issue for some of these folks,” Crummett said.
“In terms of saying there’s a clear zoning violation here, we don’t have anything,” Crummett said. He noted that as long as the development follows the codes in place, there was no reason to halt the process.
“We can’t base our decision on a popularity vote of the neighborhood. We have to base our decision on the existing laws and regulations in our codes,” Crummett said. He acknowledged that often nearby residents’ knowledge of a proposal comes after the time that adjustments to zoning or allowed development had passed.
“That’s often a frustrating point with citizens,” Crummett remarked.
