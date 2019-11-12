The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is offering anglers opportunities for tight lines rather than long lines on the day after Thanksgiving, providing “holiday specials” including thousands of large trout averaging 15 to 16 inches in length and weighing up to three pounds across the state, according to a department release.
“This is a great chance to enjoy a fun day on the water with family and friends,” Steve Caromile, WDFW inland fish program manager stated in the release. “I can’t think of a better way to pre-celebrate the holidays.”
Battle Ground Lake and Klineline Pond are among the lakes statewide to be stocked with fish before Black Friday. Others nearby include Kress Lake in Cowlitz County, Fort Borst Park Pond and South Lewis County Park Pond in Lewis County.
“WDFW’s trout stocking and hatchery programs are active year-round,” Caromile stated in the release. “We provide the gift of spending time with friends and family on lakes around the state, at any time of the year.”
For information on stocking would-be anglers can check the department’s weekly report at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/reports/stocking/trout-plants, according to the release.
Anglers 15 years and older must have a current Washington freshwater fishing license valid through March 31, 2020, to participate. Licenses can be purchased by telephone at (866) 246-9453, at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov, or at hundreds of license vendors across the state.
For details on license vendor locations, visit the WDFW website at wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/dealers.
