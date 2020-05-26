Life is full of trials and tribulations, and for former Yacolt resident Stephanie Campisi, these experiences are worth writing about.
Campisi’s fourth book, “Five Sisters,” is a “folkloric” tale about a forest-dwelling couple who long for a family and “turn to magic” to make their dreams come true. Campisi, who lived in Yacolt for three years, said she garnered a lot of inspiration for the set and setting of the book from her time in Yacolt.
While the book takes place in an eastern European country, Campisi said the “vibe of Yacolt” is very present in the book. Campisi told a story of seeing a fox with a fluffy tail in the backyard of her Yacolt home a little before Christmas and said she just loved the “woodsy feel” of the area.
Along with Yacolt, Campisi said the book was inspired by Russian folklore and her experience trying to become a mother. Her art director at Familius publishing said she should work on a story about Russian nesting dolls and Campisi began the process of researching stories and experiences in Russian tales. Campisi said she also wanted to draw personal experience from her troubles trying to become a parent.
“(The book) is about childlessness and the desire to have a child,” she said, mentioning that she and many of her friends were struggling to become parents. “It was very eye opening to see how many people struggle with this.”
In the book, a childless couple turns to magic to make their dream come true. In the book, a great white oak gifts a man a branch full of magic and he begins to carve five wooden matryoshka dolls, which take on a life of their own as they travel through the four seasons of the year.
The art for the book was done by Madalina Adronic and it accompanies Campisi's writing across the 32-page picture book. For Campisi, getting the plot to fit perfectly into 32 pages is the hardest part of writing for her. The book has to have a perfect and surprising ending, but it can’t come out of nowhere, she said.
“Picture books aren’t just short stories pasted across 32 pages,” she said. “It’s a lot more work than that.”
According to Campisi, the length of time it takes to write a picture book depends on the plot and inspiration. Some books have taken her just a few days to write while others, such as “Five Sisters,” take her a few years. Wordplay and puns come easier to her than plot. She works to make the writing interesting and funny to everyone reading.
Originally from Australia, Campisi moved to the Pacific Northwest five years ago and said she was drawn to the Yacolt area because of its rural and personal feel. She and her husband saw a house online and “had to live there.”
Campisi and her husband spent three years in the Yacolt area before her husband was relocated to Palm Springs for a job. She said the humor and puns in her writing could come from her experience in Australian culture (and her bachelor's degree in linguistics) as the humor there is more focused on wordplay and language.
“Five Sisters” hits store shelves on May 26 and can be purchased from major retailers as well as at a discount from workman.com/products/five-sisters.
