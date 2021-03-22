On March 11, the Ridgefield School District received a clean audit report from the Office of the Washington State Auditor for the period of Sept. 1, 2019 through Aug. 31, 2020, according to a news release.
Each year, the Ridgefield School District receives an audit of its financial activities from the Washington State Auditor’s Office. To complete the audit, employees examine the finances of the district for compliance with relevant state laws and district policies and procedures.
This year, the district’s use of federal program funding was also audited; specifically, the National School Lunch program and summer feeding programs — services that necessitated rapid implementation of a remote lunch program brought on by the impact of COVID-19 on schools. For this, the district received a clean audit.
“We appreciate our partnership with the State Auditor's Office in our shared mission of wanting to provide accurate financial information in a transparent manner to our citizens,” Ridgefield School District Executive Director of Business Services Paula McCoy said in the release.
