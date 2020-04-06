Authorities are investigating the crash of an ultralight aircraft near La Center this morning that killed its pilot.
Clark County Sheriff's office announced that it responded to an aircraft crash at 9:20 a.m. today, April 6, near Daybreak Airport, a private grass airstrip off of Northeast 290th Street. A resident to the west of the airstrip had reported seeing the possible crash.
Deputies and emergency medical personnel discovered the small aircraft which crashed several hundred yards from the runway in some brush along the East Fork Lewis River, the sheriff's office reported. The pilot and lone occupant of the aircraft was reported dead at the scene.
Deputies were at the crash site as of noon today, and the National Traffic Safety Board has been notified with an investigation into the crash ongoing. The name of the pilot has not currently been released as next of kin are notified.
