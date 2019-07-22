Democratic challenger for U.S. Rep Jaime Herrera Beutler’s seat, Carolyn Long, has already received close to a dozen endorsements by other lawmakers and government officials in the state, her campaign announced last week.
A July 19 news release from Long’s campaign highlighted 11 endorsements she received in as many days since officially beginning her campaign with a series of kickoff events July 8. Those putting their support behind Long include Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, all three Democratic lawmakers in the 49th Legislative District of Washington and Clark County Councilor Temple Lentz.
“Southwest Washington families continue to go broke because of unaffordable health care while politicians in D.C. do nothing but make it more expensive. We need a change in leadership to go to D.C. and fight for affordable healthcare. That’s what Carolyn Long will do,” State Rep. Sharon Wylie, D-Vancouver, stated in the release.
The Long campaign announcement also contained statements from State Sen. Dean Takko, D-Longview, and former Democratic Congressman Brian Baird, who represented the Third Congressional District Long seeks. The release also notes Long was able to raise more than $150,000 during her first day of fundraising.
“I am humbled by the swell of support we have seen locally from the outpouring of nearly 600 people coming to our rallies on a Monday after the Fourth of July weekend to every single local elected official and union who has endorsed my campaign,” Carolyn Long said in the release. “We want a representative who puts patriotism above party and people above politics, and I am focused on just that.”
