Utility customers in Battle Ground will see relief on some of their bills as the Battle Ground City Council OKed the drop of tax rates for water, sewer and stormwater from 22 percent to 12 percent last week.
The council approved the decrease during its June 1 meeting, seeking to ease the burden on ratepayers during the COVID-19 crisis, a release from the city stated.
The drop is effective immediately and will be seen on June utility statements, with the city estimating the average residential utility customer would see about $60 in savings through the end of the year.
The council’s vote essentially puts cuts already planned for 2021 in effect earlier. Those cuts were approved following the voter approval of the city being annexed by Clark County Fire District 3.
“The response to COVID-19 has created adverse economic consequences in our community – especially for workers and small businesses,” Mayor Adrian Cortes said. “Council’s policy decision to reduce the utility tax is intended to help the community through this difficult time.”
The cut is expected to reduce revenues to the city’s general fund by $540,000, the release stated, a deficit the city will absorb with reserve savings. General fund revenues are used for “core municipal services” like public safety, public works, community development, and parks and recreation.
As the city’s public health emergency declaration remains in effect, Battle Ground is not currently disconnecting service or assessing late fees for non-payment, the release noted. The city requests those who can pay to continue to do so.
The resolution passed 6-1, with Deputy Mayor Philip Johnson voting against the cut. He remarked that “half a million dollars is a lot of money,” — money that could be used for road repair or emergency preparedness, he said.
“I think we can probably tell our constituents that we can do with $60 quite a bit over the period of six months,” Johnson said. “I really don’t see this as a wise use of taxpayer dollars when we have so many issues ahead of us.”
“We have very few levers to pull, if you will, to help the community right now when it comes to fiscal impact,” Councilor Mike Dalesandro said, speaking in favor of the tax rate cut.
The resolution making the cut was one of several items up for consideration with financial impacts to residents and businesses in Battle Ground, much of which was considered due to economic strain resulting from business restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Apart from the utility tax rate cut, council also considered but ultimately did not approve waiving business license fees. In a 4-3 split vote councilors voted against a waiver on initial filing, annual fees and late fees on businesses operating in the city.
The waivers would be effective starting July 15, according to council documents, and would be in effect for one year. Battle Ground Finance and Information Services Director Meagan Lowery said there would be “pretty minimal” financial impacts that would be split across two budget years given the timeframe for the waiver — $71,000 over the two years, with $42,000 for this year’s budget.
Arguments against the waiver included the possibility for opportunistic businesses taking advantage of free initial filing in the city, as well as where ultimately the relief would go. Johnson brought up that several businesses paying license fees are headquartered out of the city, explaining he would be more inclined to approve waivers for just those businesses based inside city limits.
Johnson, along with councilors Shane Bowman, Brian Munson and Shauna Walters voted against the waiver, while Cortes and councilors Dalesandro and Cherish DesRoschers voted for it.
Council also unanimously approved a resolution reducing the annual vehicle license fee — the “car tab” fee — imposed in the city from $20 to $0, though it won’t go into effect until 2021.
The resolution notes that close to 61 percent of Clark County voters were in favor of Initiative 976 last year, which among other changes to transportation revenues kept car tabs at $30, not allowing for additional fees such as the $20 from the city. The implementation of the initiative is currently on hold as the Washington State Supreme Court considers the legality of what I-976 would implement.
The initial resolution would have had the elimination of the city’s fee in effect Aug. 1. Johnson noted that given the effective date there was the potential that a majority of residents with vehicles would not see the reduction, having already paid at the higher rate. He said he didn’t mind enacting the reduction, though he would favor saving the change until the end of the year, “so that we’re all in the same boat together.”
Council ultimately chose to have the elimination of the fee effective Jan. 1, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.