Battle Ground Public Schools’ Deputy Superintendent Denny Waters has been named as a most effective school administrator in the State of Washington for 2020 by his peers. He was selected as the recipient of the Robert J. Handy Most Effective Administrator Award in the large size school district category.
“Denny is very deserving of this award,” Battle Ground Public Schools’ Director of Instructional Leadership for Secondary and Alternative Schools Angela Allen, who nominated Waters for the award, said in a news release. “He has worked tirelessly to bring our district closer together under common coherence goals to make sure that we are all working together to create the best learning experiences for our students.”
