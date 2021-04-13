The Battle Ground City Council formally recognized a five-year Adopt-A-Park plan envisioned by the Lewis River Rotary Club at a regular city council meeting on Monday, April 5.
According to Lewis River Rotary Club Member Mike Robinson, the club would like to work with Battle Ground City Council and receive possible funding for future projects laid out in the plan.
“I want to assure the council that our goal is to implement as much as possible with your blessing,” Robinson told the council. “Hopefully we can do as much as possible to help the city and Central Park and be proud of that particular location.”
The Lewis River Rotary Club “adopted” and began cleaning up Central Park last October in an effort to make it a “place to be proud of” and to “preserve the history” in the park. With the city council’s formal recognition, the club has more leverage to apply for grant funding and to complete projects at the park as needed. Robinson told the council that the Rotary club “plans to work with the council every step of the way” and if there are any hangups with funding or plans, the Rotary would work with the city.
After Robinson spoke at the meeting, the council unanimously approved the recognition and mentioned that Central Park is one of four parks the city is highlighting for “Park Appreciation Day” on April 17.
Earlier in the council meeting, Battle Ground Mayor Adrian Cortes proclaimed April as “Volunteer Month” in the city of Battle Ground and encouraged citizens to get out and volunteer in local parks. At the April 17 event volunteers will help place mulch at Central Park and do other volunteer work at Kiwanis Park, Fairgrounds Park and Florence Robinson Park-North.
