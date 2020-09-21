The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) is pleased to announce Felida Overlook as the location for the 2021 NW Natural Parade of Homes.
Felida Overlook is a private, gated, 45-lot custom home community by Ginn Development. A few lots designated for the Parade are still available. Lots start at $350,000 with spacious lot sizes of over 11,000 square feet.
The next NW Natural Parade of Homes will be held July 9-25, 2021. “It’s the first show after COVID,” CEO of the Ginn Group Patrick Ginn said in a news release. “People will be interested to see how designs have changed because of all the changes to how people are living now. People are spending more time at home, working from home, and less time traveling.”
BIA Executive Director Avaly Scarpelli said the BIA is looking forward to next year’s event: “The BIA is delighted to work with the Ginn Group to rejuvenate the highly anticipated NW Natural Parade of Homes,” she said. “COVID-19 has caused a tremendous amount of disruption in our economy. Housing is more essential than ever before, and we’re excited to showcase design and functionality trends that have emerged from the pandemic.”
Details about the NW Natural Parade of Homes - including the date of Groundbreaking and which builders are featured - will be updated as they emerge at ClarkCountyParadeOfHomes.com.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.