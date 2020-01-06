Those with expertise or experience with people who have intellectual or developmental disabilities are encouraged to apply to serve on the Clark County Developmental Advisory Board, the county announced last week.
Three positions, each with a different focus, must be filled, according to the announcement. One will represent customers and families of young adults with developmental disabilities, particularly those who use county and state services. Another is for a person with knowledge of special education. The third position is for a person with interest or expertise in early childhood education and services for young children.
The volunteer board makes recommendations to Clark County Council relating to developmental disabilities services and issues, the announcement stated, with members providing leadership to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of community programs.
Advisory board meetings are at 5:15 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at the Center for Community Health, conference room C210, 1601 E Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver. To apply, please send a letter of interest and résumé to Tina Redline, Clark County Council, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666 or email to tina.redline@clark.wa.gov. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.
— The Reflector
