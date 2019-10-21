The Elks National Foundation has announced the start of the 2020 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. The scholarship is available to high school seniors who are United States citizens and applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks, according to the foundation’s announcement. Males and females compete separately and are judged on scholarship, leadership and financial need.
Applicants have until Nov. 5 to apply online at elks.org/
scholars or enf.elks.org/MVS, the announcement stated, with 500 national winners announced in April 2020, after the top 20 finalists participate in the Leadership Weekend in Chicago, April 23 to 26.
The foundation is investing $4.1 million in college scholarships this year, according to the announcement. The foundation will award 20 top scholarships ranging from $20,000 to $50,000, with the remaining 480 runners-up receiving $4,000 scholarships.
The 2019 scholarship top winner Tabitha Escalante from Ohio expressed thanks for the scholarship she received through the contest.
“Having grown up in a city where most students weren’t expected to graduate high school, let alone attend college, this investment was beyond imaginable, and I’m so excited that it’s now a reality,” Escalante stated in the announcement. She is currently attending Harvard University, majoring in government.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.