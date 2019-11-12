A Battle Ground woman who pleaded guilty to charges related to a six-day crime spree has received more than a year in prison following her sentencing in Clark County Superior Court last week.
On Nov. 6, Sabrina Cox, 19, received her sentence for two counts of second-degree vehicle theft, one count of second-degree identity theft and one count of attempting to elude a police vehicle, according to court records. She previously pleaded guilty to charges Oct. 4.
Cox received close to 13 months in prison as a result of the convictions, all of which are Class-C felonies, according to court documents. Cox was also eligible for the state Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative, which allows for offenders with chemical dependency issues to receive a modified sentence by participating in a treatment program.
Crime spree recap
According to a probable cause affidavit for Cox’s arrest, there were at least eight reported auto prowls on the night of May 27 and early morning May 28, focused around the 200 block of Northeast Clark Avenue. The affidavit stated that three individuals were walking in the area around 2 a.m., May 28, when they were almost hit by a car, which was reported to have been driven by Cox.
Cox was an acquaintance of the three individuals who spoke to the suspect after she parked next to the former Rancho Viejo Sports Bar on Southeast First Street, according to the affidavit. Cox reportedly told the individuals about unlocked cars in the area, but the individuals did not want to get involved.
A vehicle stolen in one of the prowls was found in the 10000 block of Northeast 187th Street at about 9 a.m. May 28, parked in a ditch and marked as abandoned by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, according to the affidavit. Inside the vehicle was property belonging to a number of other vehicle prowl victims, including a handwritten note that referenced Cox’s first name.
The following day, six additional vehicles were reported to have been prowled in the Crystal Springs neighborhood early that morning, according to the affidavit, with multiple items including debit and credit cards stolen.
At about 5 a.m. a victim was assaulted as he attempted to remove a male from stealing his vehicle. A female was mentioned to be with the male suspect, who fled.
At about 7 a.m., Cox was spotted at the Chevron on East Main Street, seen on camera pumping gas into a stolen truck, according to the affidavit. About an hour later, the truck was called in as a suspicious vehicle at Hockinson Meadows Community Park outside of city limits, as a male was reportedly seen moving property from the truck into another vehicle.
At about 9:30 a.m., an emergency call came in reporting belongings dumped at Hockinson Meadows’ parking lot, later identified as being items from a previously reported carjacking.
Shortly thereafter a reportedly stolen credit card was used at a Walmart in Wood Ridge, Oregon, by an individual recognized as Cox, according to the affidavit.
At about noon, the stolen truck was located at the park in a different position than when initially reported as suspicious, according to the affidavit, with property from the previous vehicle prowls found inside.
On June 2, Cox was arrested by Camas Police Department officers, according to the affidavit. A stolen phone turned over June 5 had evidence that Cox had used it as well as messages implicating her in the crimes.
