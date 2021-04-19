The first round of rollbacks for Washington counties in Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Healthy Washington” COVID-19 reopening plan has hit Cowlitz County, with local lawmakers and business owners alike frustrated with what they think is unnecessary at best and illegal at worst.
On April 12 Inslee announced Cowlitz, Whitman, and Pierce counties would move back into Phase 2 of the statewide reopening plan. In the announcement, the governor’s office stated the decision was not an arbitrary one, but instead was made based on the amount of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
“These metric trends are driven by the virus and we must continue to do everything we can to sharpen our focus and keep COVID-19 activity down. We are so close to the end of the tunnel here — we have made tremendous progress and we must keep our focus,” Inslee said. “It’s like a football game; we have done 95 yards on a 99 yard-drive. We can’t let up now. These are not punitive actions; they are to save lives and protect public health.”
The rollback affects capacity of businesses most, with those featuring indoor seating being reduced to 25-percent capacity, versus the 50-percent capacity establishments in Phase 3 were able to have.
Local business owners remarked the move further complicates what has already been an unprecedented months-long ordeal.
“We had just a heck of a year and we were finally getting going,” Jay Smith, owner of the Fat Moose in Woodland, remarked.
He noted longtime customers who were worried about coming to the restaurant during the height of the pandemic had started to return, expressing frustration the rollback might lead to gains being lost.
Smith, who has owned the Fat Moose for 11 years, said the rollback happened at a time when tourism to nearby places such as the Ape Cave would be a significant driver in the Fat Moose’s annual revenue. He said the rollback hitting Woodland is unfortunate given that he believed more metropolitan areas like Longview and Kelso had more overall cases of the disease.
“It’s just been a real struggle,” Smith said, noting that keeping staff is another issue given the uncertainty of the industry .“It’s a pretty tough business to make a living when things are going well. It’s a tough deal. You just keep plugging along, trying to adapt to do the best we can.”
Though she felt “devastation” at the rollback, Polly Merwin, owner of Brock’s Bar & Grill, said she anticipated the action would be taken.
“I just don’t even believe that it's legal or just,” Merwin said. “We’re Americans, we can choose what we do. If somebody doesn’t want to come to the bar, they don’t have to come to the bar.”
Merwin has been openly defiant about Inslee’s orders, hosting a “freedom rally” at the establishment in January as a way to make a stand against the restrictions. She said it was her dream to have her own business, something the shutdowns have made increasingly more difficult since she opened Brock’s merely days before the first round of restrictions came into play.
“I can’t wrap my brain around why this (lockdown) has even lasted so long. I can’t even believe Americans are putting up with this,” Merwin said.
Merwin said she is sensitive to individuals who support the restrictions, though she took issue with some of the data that was used to justify it. She said throughout the pandemic, the governor has hit communities with the “yo-yo effect” of easing and then reinstating restrictions, which she said is an inevitability for more counties when the next round of potential rollbacks happen in May.
“If Clark County and Seattle think they’re no different, they’re wrong,” Merwin said.
Inslee on April 12 acknowledged vaccinations across the state have been a boon to the fight against the virus, but he added it was not the end-all for success against the pandemic.
“Vaccine is a crucial tool that will help us end the pandemic, but it isn’t the only tool, and we don’t yet have enough Washingtonians fully vaccinated to rely on this alone to keep our communities safe from the virus,” said Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for COVID-19 response for the Washington State Department of Health. “We need to focus on lowering disease transmission in the next several weeks ahead as we continue our vaccination efforts in order to avoid a fourth surge of cases. This means wearing masks, watching our distancing and keeping gatherings small and outdoors.”
In order to return to Phase 3, Cowlitz County must maintain a rate of less than 200 new cases per 100,000 population in 14 days and less than five hospitalizations per 100,000 in seven days. As of the latest data from Cowlitz County Health and Human Services, the county had 339 new cases per 100,000.
Following the announcement of the rollback, state senator John Braun came out with a joint statement alongside state Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, stating no counties should have been rolled back.
“The governor is punishing people who have followed the rules and it will have devastating consequences for many families and businesses,” the lawmakers wrote. “Through no fault of their own, people in these counties will now face more challenges and uncertainty in the weeks ahead. No county should be moving backward in our state’s reopening plan.”
Braun and Wilcox noted the decisions came during the state’s legislative session, where lawmakers were actively involved in government, and could come up with their own solutions to the pandemic. State Republicans like Braun have repeatedly pointed out the unilateral decisions from the state’s executive branch since the first orders from Inslee were made more than a year ago.
“Republicans in both chambers proposed solutions weeks ago,” Braun and Wilcox wrote. “We’ve been calling for action and we’re ready to stand up and get our votes on the record in support of unheard voices across Washington.”
Braun represents a portion of North Clark County as well as the city of Woodland, which sits at the far southern end of Cowlitz County, and thus is affected by the rollback.
