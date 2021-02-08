The Clark County Quilters’ next monthly meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11. Through June of 2021, the quilters will be meeting virtually via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The featured presenter for February's virtual meeting is Krista Moser, who will talk about tips and tricks for cutting and piecing diamonds, triangles and hexagons into quilts.
More information can be found on the Guild’s website: clarkcountyquilters.com
Request your link to the Zoom meeting by emailing ccq-info@clarkcountyqui
